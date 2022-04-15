Who are the best players on the USFL’s Tampa Bay Bandits? Who played in the NFL?

The Tampa Bay Bandits will be one of the eight teams to play this season in the USFL. The Bandits are led by head coach Todd Haley, who spent a ton of time in the NFL as both a head coach and offensive coordinator. Tampa Bay will open the season Sunday, April 17 against the Pittsburgh Maulers.

Who played in the NFL?

QB Jordan Ta’amu

RB BJ Emmons

WR Rashard Davis

WR Derrick Willies

WR Derrick Dillon

WR Jordan Lasley

TE De’Quan Hampton

OT Tyler Catalina

OT Corbin Kaufusi

DE Adam Schuler

LB Christian Sam

Prediction for most productive offensive player

The Bandits have a good set of offensive playmakers in relation to the other teams in the league and a good play caller in Haley. That should lead to quarterback Jordan Ta’amu sitting in a good position to put up numbers. Add in that fact that Ta’amu is a good rushing QB and it’s hard to overlook him as possibly the best fantasy QB in the league.