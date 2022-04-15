Odds to win 2022 NBA Championship entering the first round of playoffs

The 2022 NBA playoffs begin in earnest Saturday, April 16 with the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz kicking things off with the first game. The field is set in both conferences and now it’s a mad dash to the finish line with the NBA Finals in June.
The Minnesota Timberwolves, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans made the field out of the play-in tournament, officially completing the 16-team bracket. Here’s a look at the NBA title odds for each team left courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Odds to win 2022 NBA Championship ahead of first round
Phoenix Suns: +255
Milwaukee Bucks: +475
Brooklyn Nets: +600
Boston Celtics: +850
Golden State Warriors: +850
Miami Heat: +1000
Memphis Grizzlies: +1300
Philadelphia 76ers: +1400
Utah Jazz: +2200
Denver Nuggets: +3500
Dallas Mavericks: +4000
Minnesota Timberwolves: +7000
Toronto Raptors: +8000
Chicago Bulls: +12000
Atlanta Hawks: +12000
New Orleans Pelicans: +12000
