Odds to win 2022 NBA Championship entering the first round of playoffs

The 2022 NBA playoffs begin in earnest Saturday, April 16 with the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz kicking things off with the first game. The field is set in both conferences and now it’s a mad dash to the finish line with the NBA Finals in June.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans made the field out of the play-in tournament, officially completing the 16-team bracket. Here’s a look at the NBA title odds for each team left courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds to win 2022 NBA Championship ahead of first round

Phoenix Suns: +255

Milwaukee Bucks: +475

Brooklyn Nets: +600

Boston Celtics: +850

Golden State Warriors: +850

Miami Heat: +1000

Memphis Grizzlies: +1300

Philadelphia 76ers: +1400

Utah Jazz: +2200

Denver Nuggets: +3500

Dallas Mavericks: +4000

Minnesota Timberwolves: +7000

Toronto Raptors: +8000

Chicago Bulls: +12000

Atlanta Hawks: +12000

New Orleans Pelicans: +12000

