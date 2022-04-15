Series props for the Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves in first round of 2022 NBA playoffs

After defeating the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament Tuesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are the No. 7 seed in the West and will play the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Game 1 between the Timberwolves and Grizzlies is set for Saturday, April 16 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Below we will take a look at the series props for this first round matchup courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and give our picks.

No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Timberwolves series props

Series Winner (Grizzlies -330)

There’s a ton of juice behind the Grizzlies to win the series and for good reason, this team showed this season that they can beat teams with or without Ja Morant. And they’re one of the better defensive teams and top-five scoring teams in the NBA. This series will be a track meeting as both teams have players that can get out in transition and also pull up from the perimeter. However, this Grizzlies’ core knows how it feels to be in a first-round series and that experience will help them this year.

Series Correct Score (Grizzlies 4-1, +300)

It would not be out of the realm of possibility to see the T’Wolves push it to six games based off what we saw from the regular season. However, I see the Grizzlies being able to get their wins at home, where they are 30-11 this season. Meanwhile, the T’Wolves been good at their place this season (26-15), which means they should take either Game 3 or 4.

Series Total Games 5 (+250)

Again, this series could easily go six games based on what we saw take place during the regular season and in the play-in tourney. However, the Grizzlies defense should prevail in this series and be able to slowdown the explosive Timberwolves offense. It’s going to be a competitive five-game series that will have its moment, but ultimately Memphis should get it done at home.

