New Jersey Generals’ full roster for the 2022 USFL season

The New Jersey Generals will take the field for the first time since 1985 this weekend when the second iteration of the USFL kicks off in Birmingham.
The league will feature eight teams, all throwbacks to the USFL of the 1980s, and will play a 10-game regular season. Though no teams will play a true home game, with every game taking place at Legion Field and Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, presumably to lower the league’s overhead.
The teams all have some familiar names on them and this story is a series on DKNation looking at the roster makeup of each of the eight teams in the league’s new season. This one in particular is about the New Jersey Generals.
The team has 47 players on its roster with some names football fans may be familiar with. One of the most familiar faces is Alonzo Moore who played WR for Nebraska during his college days. He spent some time in the NFL, AAF and XFL as well. He was the first WR selected in the USFL Draft earlier this year as well.
At quarterback, the team has Luis Perez to be the likely starter, who won a Division II national title at Texas A&M Commerce in 2017. He went undrafted but spent some time on three separate practice squads in the NFL. He’s also played starting quarterback in both the AAF and XFL.
Notably, for college football fans, this coaching staff is very familiar. Mike Riley, former Oregon State and Nebraska head coach is leading the Generals. He’s spent time in both the AAF, as a head coach, and the XFL as an offensive coordinator. He’ll be assisted by Bob Diaco as defensive line coach. He was stellar as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator before going to UConn as the team’s head coach and has never quite been the same since.
New Jersey Generals Roster
|OFFENSE
|No.
|POS
|AGE
|HT
|WT
|COLLEGE
|Alonzo Moore
|13
|WR
|29
|6'1"
|195 lbs
|Nebraska
|Ben Holmes
|2
|QB
|27
|6'0"
|215 lbs
|Tarleton State
|Braedon Bowman
|80
|TE
|28
|6'4"
|235 lbs
|South Alabama
|Brandon Haskin
|76
|OL
|-
|6'3"
|315 lbs
|Tennessee State
|Calvin Ashley
|71
|T
|-
|6'6"
|310 lbs
|Florida A&M
|Carson Williams
|88
|TE
|-
|6'5"
|254 lbs
|Western Kentucky
|Christopher Platt Jr.
|18
|WR
|-
|5'11"
|172 lbs
|Baylor
|Darius Victor
|27
|RB
|-
|5'8"
|209 lbs
|Towson
|Darrius Shepherd
|10
|WR
|26
|5'10"
|185 lbs
|North Dakota State
|De'Andre Johnson
|1
|QB
|-
|6'2"
|188 lbs
|Texas Southern
|Evan Heim
|69
|OL
|25
|6'3"
|305 lbs
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|Garrett McGhin
|51
|T
|27
|6'5"
|320 lbs
|East Carolina
|J'Mon Moore
|6
|WR
|26
|6'2"
|226 lbs
|Missouri
|Jake Lacina
|68
|OL
|25
|6'4"
|300 lbs
|Augustana (SD)
|KaVontae Turpin
|5
|WR
|-
|5'9"
|155 lbs
|TCU
|Mike Brown
|57
|G
|-
|6'4"
|320 lbs
|West Virginia
|Mike Weber
|9
|RB
|24
|5'10"
|211 lbs
|Ohio State
|Nick Truesdell
|85
|TE
|32
|6'6"
|252 lbs
|Grand Rapids CC (MI)
|Randy Satterfield
|81
|WR
|26
|6'4"
|210 lbs
|Lyon College (AR)
|Robert Myers
|70
|OL
|-
|6'5"
|325 lbs
|Tennessee State
|Terry Poole
|72
|T
|30
|6'5"
|325 lbs
|San Diego State
|Trey Williams
|3
|RB
|29
|5'11"
|230 lbs
|Texas A&M
|DEFENSE
|POS
|AGE
|HT
|WT
|COLLEGE
|Angelo Garbutt
|49
|LB
|25
|6'2"
|232 lbs
|Missouri State
|Bryson Young
|56
|DE
|24
|6'5"
|250 lbs
|Oregon
|Chris Orr
|45
|LB
|24
|6'0"
|227 lbs
|Wisconsin
|Christian Tutt
|22
|CB
|-
|5'11"
|185 lbs
|Auburn
|D'Juan Hines
|4
|LB
|27
|6'1"
|235 lbs
|Houston
|David Rivers III
|8
|CB
|27
|6'1"
|185 lbs
|Youngstown State
|De'Vante Bausby
|41
|CB
|29
|6'0"
|190 lbs
|Pittsburg State (KS)
|DeJuan Neal
|26
|CB
|-
|6'0"
|190 lbs
|Shepherd (WV)
|Destiny Vaeao
|97
|DT
|28
|6'4"
|301 lbs
|Washington State
|Deyon Sizer
|0
|DE
|25
|6'4"
|280 lbs
|CSU Pueblo
|Dravon Askew-Henry
|7
|S
|26
|6'0"
|203 lbs
|West Virginia
|Kalani Vakameilalo
|98
|DT
|25
|6'3"
|322 lbs
|Oregon State
|Kolin Hill
|55
|DE
|-
|6'2"
|235 lbs
|Texas Tech
|Mike Bell
|12
|S
|-
|6'2"
|210 lbs
|Fresno State
|Paris Ford
|24
|S
|23
|6'0"
|190 lbs
|Pittsburgh
|Shalom Luani
|25
|S
|27
|6'0"
|201 lbs
|Washington State
|Tim Walton Jr.
|15
|LB
|-
|6'2"
|230 lbs
|Texas Southern
|Toby Johnson
|90
|DT
|30
|6'4"
|320 lbs
|Georgia
|Trae Elston
|10
|CB
|28
|6'0"
|184 lbs
|Ole Miss
|Tyshun Render
|99
|DE
|25
|6'3"
|255 lbs
|Middle Tennessee State
|SPECIAL TEAMS
|POS
|AGE
|HT
|WT
|COLLEGE
|Brock Miller
|19
|K
|31
|6'0"
|195 lbs
|Southern Utah
|Nick Rose
|11
|K
|27
|5'11"
|178 lbs
|Texas
|Scott Flanick
|89
|LS
|-
|6'1"
|235 lbs
|Army