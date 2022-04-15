 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

New Jersey Generals’ full roster for the 2022 USFL season

The USFL makes its triumphant return this weekend with an eight team league playing 10 regular season games

By DKNation Staff
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New Jersey Generals will take the field for the first time since 1985 this weekend when the second iteration of the USFL kicks off in Birmingham.

The league will feature eight teams, all throwbacks to the USFL of the 1980s, and will play a 10-game regular season. Though no teams will play a true home game, with every game taking place at Legion Field and Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, presumably to lower the league’s overhead.

The teams all have some familiar names on them and this story is a series on DKNation looking at the roster makeup of each of the eight teams in the league’s new season. This one in particular is about the New Jersey Generals.

The team has 47 players on its roster with some names football fans may be familiar with. One of the most familiar faces is Alonzo Moore who played WR for Nebraska during his college days. He spent some time in the NFL, AAF and XFL as well. He was the first WR selected in the USFL Draft earlier this year as well.

At quarterback, the team has Luis Perez to be the likely starter, who won a Division II national title at Texas A&M Commerce in 2017. He went undrafted but spent some time on three separate practice squads in the NFL. He’s also played starting quarterback in both the AAF and XFL.

Notably, for college football fans, this coaching staff is very familiar. Mike Riley, former Oregon State and Nebraska head coach is leading the Generals. He’s spent time in both the AAF, as a head coach, and the XFL as an offensive coordinator. He’ll be assisted by Bob Diaco as defensive line coach. He was stellar as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator before going to UConn as the team’s head coach and has never quite been the same since.

New Jersey Generals Roster

OFFENSE No. POS AGE HT WT COLLEGE
OFFENSE No. POS AGE HT WT COLLEGE
Alonzo Moore 13 WR 29 6'1" 195 lbs Nebraska
Ben Holmes 2 QB 27 6'0" 215 lbs Tarleton State
Braedon Bowman 80 TE 28 6'4" 235 lbs South Alabama
Brandon Haskin 76 OL - 6'3" 315 lbs Tennessee State
Calvin Ashley 71 T - 6'6" 310 lbs Florida A&M
Carson Williams 88 TE - 6'5" 254 lbs Western Kentucky
Christopher Platt Jr. 18 WR - 5'11" 172 lbs Baylor
Darius Victor 27 RB - 5'8" 209 lbs Towson
Darrius Shepherd 10 WR 26 5'10" 185 lbs North Dakota State
De'Andre Johnson 1 QB - 6'2" 188 lbs Texas Southern
Evan Heim 69 OL 25 6'3" 305 lbs Minnesota State-Mankato
Garrett McGhin 51 T 27 6'5" 320 lbs East Carolina
J'Mon Moore 6 WR 26 6'2" 226 lbs Missouri
Jake Lacina 68 OL 25 6'4" 300 lbs Augustana (SD)
KaVontae Turpin 5 WR - 5'9" 155 lbs TCU
Mike Brown 57 G - 6'4" 320 lbs West Virginia
Mike Weber 9 RB 24 5'10" 211 lbs Ohio State
Nick Truesdell 85 TE 32 6'6" 252 lbs Grand Rapids CC (MI)
Randy Satterfield 81 WR 26 6'4" 210 lbs Lyon College (AR)
Robert Myers 70 OL - 6'5" 325 lbs Tennessee State
Terry Poole 72 T 30 6'5" 325 lbs San Diego State
Trey Williams 3 RB 29 5'11" 230 lbs Texas A&M
DEFENSE POS AGE HT WT COLLEGE
Angelo Garbutt 49 LB 25 6'2" 232 lbs Missouri State
Bryson Young 56 DE 24 6'5" 250 lbs Oregon
Chris Orr 45 LB 24 6'0" 227 lbs Wisconsin
Christian Tutt 22 CB - 5'11" 185 lbs Auburn
D'Juan Hines 4 LB 27 6'1" 235 lbs Houston
David Rivers III 8 CB 27 6'1" 185 lbs Youngstown State
De'Vante Bausby 41 CB 29 6'0" 190 lbs Pittsburg State (KS)
DeJuan Neal 26 CB - 6'0" 190 lbs Shepherd (WV)
Destiny Vaeao 97 DT 28 6'4" 301 lbs Washington State
Deyon Sizer 0 DE 25 6'4" 280 lbs CSU Pueblo
Dravon Askew-Henry 7 S 26 6'0" 203 lbs West Virginia
Kalani Vakameilalo 98 DT 25 6'3" 322 lbs Oregon State
Kolin Hill 55 DE - 6'2" 235 lbs Texas Tech
Mike Bell 12 S - 6'2" 210 lbs Fresno State
Paris Ford 24 S 23 6'0" 190 lbs Pittsburgh
Shalom Luani 25 S 27 6'0" 201 lbs Washington State
Tim Walton Jr. 15 LB - 6'2" 230 lbs Texas Southern
Toby Johnson 90 DT 30 6'4" 320 lbs Georgia
Trae Elston 10 CB 28 6'0" 184 lbs Ole Miss
Tyshun Render 99 DE 25 6'3" 255 lbs Middle Tennessee State
SPECIAL TEAMS POS AGE HT WT COLLEGE
Brock Miller 19 K 31 6'0" 195 lbs Southern Utah
Nick Rose 11 K 27 5'11" 178 lbs Texas
Scott Flanick 89 LS - 6'1" 235 lbs Army

More From DraftKings Nation