New Jersey Generals’ full roster for the 2022 USFL season

The New Jersey Generals will take the field for the first time since 1985 this weekend when the second iteration of the USFL kicks off in Birmingham.

The league will feature eight teams, all throwbacks to the USFL of the 1980s, and will play a 10-game regular season. Though no teams will play a true home game, with every game taking place at Legion Field and Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, presumably to lower the league’s overhead.

The teams all have some familiar names on them and this story is a series on DKNation looking at the roster makeup of each of the eight teams in the league’s new season. This one in particular is about the New Jersey Generals.

The team has 47 players on its roster with some names football fans may be familiar with. One of the most familiar faces is Alonzo Moore who played WR for Nebraska during his college days. He spent some time in the NFL, AAF and XFL as well. He was the first WR selected in the USFL Draft earlier this year as well.

At quarterback, the team has Luis Perez to be the likely starter, who won a Division II national title at Texas A&M Commerce in 2017. He went undrafted but spent some time on three separate practice squads in the NFL. He’s also played starting quarterback in both the AAF and XFL.

Notably, for college football fans, this coaching staff is very familiar. Mike Riley, former Oregon State and Nebraska head coach is leading the Generals. He’s spent time in both the AAF, as a head coach, and the XFL as an offensive coordinator. He’ll be assisted by Bob Diaco as defensive line coach. He was stellar as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator before going to UConn as the team’s head coach and has never quite been the same since.