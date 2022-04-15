Birmingham Stallions’ full roster for the 2022 USFL season

The USFL is back after a nearly 40-year hiatus and it gets going this weekend in Birmingham, Alabama.

The league will be comprised of eight teams, each of which will play 10 regular season games. Though only one team will have true home games because the entire league will be based out of Birmingham to lower the cost of the league as a whole, presumably. That team is the Birmingham Stallions.

The Stallions are a throwback to a team of the same name that played in the original USFL from 1982 until 1985. They have a few familiar faces on the roster, but nobody who ever made a significant impact in the NFL. Most of the players on the team are people that niche college football fans will remember and adore, though.

The Stallions will be led under center by Alex McGough. He lit up defenses during his time at Florida International University but suffered a fractured collarbone in the first quarter of his final college game. Despite that, he still got picked up by the Seattle Seahawks in 2018. He’s bounced around the league, serving on the practice squad of three different teams and has never thrown a pass in the NFL.

The team has a legendary name serving as its head coach in Skip Holtz. The son of Notre Dame legend Lou Holtz, Skip has been a college head coach for his entire career, never coaching in any pro league in any capacity. He’s notably served as the head coach at the University of South Florida, where he was fired after three season, and most recently at Louisiana Tech where he spent nearly a decade.

Here’s the rest of the Stallions roster: