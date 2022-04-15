 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Birmingham Stallions’ full roster for the 2022 USFL season

The Stallions are the only team in the league to play true home games

By DKNation Staff
NFL: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The USFL is back after a nearly 40-year hiatus and it gets going this weekend in Birmingham, Alabama.

The league will be comprised of eight teams, each of which will play 10 regular season games. Though only one team will have true home games because the entire league will be based out of Birmingham to lower the cost of the league as a whole, presumably. That team is the Birmingham Stallions.

The Stallions are a throwback to a team of the same name that played in the original USFL from 1982 until 1985. They have a few familiar faces on the roster, but nobody who ever made a significant impact in the NFL. Most of the players on the team are people that niche college football fans will remember and adore, though.

The Stallions will be led under center by Alex McGough. He lit up defenses during his time at Florida International University but suffered a fractured collarbone in the first quarter of his final college game. Despite that, he still got picked up by the Seattle Seahawks in 2018. He’s bounced around the league, serving on the practice squad of three different teams and has never thrown a pass in the NFL.

The team has a legendary name serving as its head coach in Skip Holtz. The son of Notre Dame legend Lou Holtz, Skip has been a college head coach for his entire career, never coaching in any pro league in any capacity. He’s notably served as the head coach at the University of South Florida, where he was fired after three season, and most recently at Louisiana Tech where he spent nearly a decade.

Here’s the rest of the Stallions roster:

Birmingham Stallions Roster

OFFENSE No. POS AGE HT WT COLLEGE
Alex McGough 2 QB 26 6'3" 214 lbs Florida International
Bobby Holly 44 FB 24 5'11" 240 lbs Louisiana Tech
CJ Marable 11 RB 25 5'10" 194 lbs Coastal Carolina
Cameron Hunt 78 G 27 6'4" 305 lbs Oregon
Cary Angeline 86 TE 24 6'7" 250 lbs North Carolina State
Darius Harper 73 T 24 6'6" 310 lbs Cincinnati
Emanuel Hall 8 WR 24 6'2" 201 lbs Missouri
J'Mar Smith 6 QB 25 6'1" 218 lbs Louisiana Tech
Jordan Chunn 38 RB 27 6'0" 230 lbs Troy
Jordan McCray 51 C 29 6'2" 280 lbs UCF
Justice Powers 50 T 26 6'3" 295 lbs UAB
Manasseh Bailey 13 WR 24 5'11" 190 lbs Morgan State
Marlon Williams 17 WR - 5'11" 204 lbs UCF
Marquez Tucker 76 OL 25 6'4" 291 lbs Southern Utah
Matthew Snow 53 T - 6'6" 325 lbs Pace
O'Shea Dugas 74 T 25 6'4" 335 lbs Louisiana Tech
Osirus Mitchell 4 WR 23 6'5" 210 lbs Mississippi State
Peyton Ramzy 1 WR - 6'1" 173 lbs Tuskegee
Ryan Pope 77 OL 25 6'7" 315 lbs San Diego State
Sage Surratt 14 TE 23 6'3" 234 lbs Wake Forest
Tony Brooks-James 20 RB 27 5'9" 190 lbs Oregon
Victor Bolden Jr. 7 WR 27 5'9" 175 lbs Oregon State
DEFENSE POS AGE HT WT COLLEGE
Aaron Adeoye 90 DE 28 6'6" 273 lbs Southeast Missouri State
Brian Allen 29 CB 28 6'3" 210 lbs Utah
Brody Buck 40 LB - 6'1" 230 lbs Northwest Missouri State
Bryan Mills 21 CB 22 6'1" 174 lbs North Carolina Central
Chauncy Haney 91 DE 23 6'5" 260 lbs North Greenville
Christian McFarland 5 S - 5'11" 200 lbs Idaho State
DeMarquis Gates 47 LB 26 6'2" 230 lbs Ole Miss
Dondrea Tillman 99 DE - 6'3" 247 lbs Indiana (PA)
Jason Ferris 41 LB 25 6'3" 220 lbs Montana Western
JoJo Tillery 27 S 24 6'2" 210 lbs Wofford
Jonathan Newsome 55 DE 31 6'4" 256 lbs Ball State
Jordan Thompson 0 DT - 6'3" 292 lbs Northwestern
Josh Shaw 26 CB 30 6'0" 195 lbs USC
Lorenzo Burns 22 LB 24 5'11" 183 lbs Arizona
Nate Holley 36 S 27 6'1" 210 lbs Kent State
Scooby Wright III 33 LB 27 6'1" 246 lbs Arizona
Seth Thomas 95 DE - 6'6" 270 lbs Northern Iowa
Tae Hayes 3 CB 24 5'9" 182 lbs Appalachian State
Terrill Hanks 57 LB 26 6'3" 220 lbs New Mexico State
Tyree Robinson 9 S 27 6'2" 215 lbs Oregon
Willie Yarbary 97 DT 25 6'3" 295 lbs Wake Forest
SPECIAL TEAMS POS AGE HT WT COLLEGE
Brandon Aubrey 10 K 27 6'3" 200 lbs Notre Dame
Colby Wadman 15 P 26 6'1" 185 lbs UC Davis

