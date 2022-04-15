Birmingham Stallions’ full roster for the 2022 USFL season

The USFL is back after a nearly 40-year hiatus and it gets going this weekend in Birmingham, Alabama.
The league will be comprised of eight teams, each of which will play 10 regular season games. Though only one team will have true home games because the entire league will be based out of Birmingham to lower the cost of the league as a whole, presumably. That team is the Birmingham Stallions.
The Stallions are a throwback to a team of the same name that played in the original USFL from 1982 until 1985. They have a few familiar faces on the roster, but nobody who ever made a significant impact in the NFL. Most of the players on the team are people that niche college football fans will remember and adore, though.
The Stallions will be led under center by Alex McGough. He lit up defenses during his time at Florida International University but suffered a fractured collarbone in the first quarter of his final college game. Despite that, he still got picked up by the Seattle Seahawks in 2018. He’s bounced around the league, serving on the practice squad of three different teams and has never thrown a pass in the NFL.
The team has a legendary name serving as its head coach in Skip Holtz. The son of Notre Dame legend Lou Holtz, Skip has been a college head coach for his entire career, never coaching in any pro league in any capacity. He’s notably served as the head coach at the University of South Florida, where he was fired after three season, and most recently at Louisiana Tech where he spent nearly a decade.
Here’s the rest of the Stallions roster:
Birmingham Stallions Roster
|OFFENSE
|No.
|POS
|AGE
|HT
|WT
|COLLEGE
|OFFENSE
|No.
|POS
|AGE
|HT
|WT
|COLLEGE
|Alex McGough
|2
|QB
|26
|6'3"
|214 lbs
|Florida International
|Bobby Holly
|44
|FB
|24
|5'11"
|240 lbs
|Louisiana Tech
|CJ Marable
|11
|RB
|25
|5'10"
|194 lbs
|Coastal Carolina
|Cameron Hunt
|78
|G
|27
|6'4"
|305 lbs
|Oregon
|Cary Angeline
|86
|TE
|24
|6'7"
|250 lbs
|North Carolina State
|Darius Harper
|73
|T
|24
|6'6"
|310 lbs
|Cincinnati
|Emanuel Hall
|8
|WR
|24
|6'2"
|201 lbs
|Missouri
|J'Mar Smith
|6
|QB
|25
|6'1"
|218 lbs
|Louisiana Tech
|Jordan Chunn
|38
|RB
|27
|6'0"
|230 lbs
|Troy
|Jordan McCray
|51
|C
|29
|6'2"
|280 lbs
|UCF
|Justice Powers
|50
|T
|26
|6'3"
|295 lbs
|UAB
|Manasseh Bailey
|13
|WR
|24
|5'11"
|190 lbs
|Morgan State
|Marlon Williams
|17
|WR
|-
|5'11"
|204 lbs
|UCF
|Marquez Tucker
|76
|OL
|25
|6'4"
|291 lbs
|Southern Utah
|Matthew Snow
|53
|T
|-
|6'6"
|325 lbs
|Pace
|O'Shea Dugas
|74
|T
|25
|6'4"
|335 lbs
|Louisiana Tech
|Osirus Mitchell
|4
|WR
|23
|6'5"
|210 lbs
|Mississippi State
|Peyton Ramzy
|1
|WR
|-
|6'1"
|173 lbs
|Tuskegee
|Ryan Pope
|77
|OL
|25
|6'7"
|315 lbs
|San Diego State
|Sage Surratt
|14
|TE
|23
|6'3"
|234 lbs
|Wake Forest
|Tony Brooks-James
|20
|RB
|27
|5'9"
|190 lbs
|Oregon
|Victor Bolden Jr.
|7
|WR
|27
|5'9"
|175 lbs
|Oregon State
|DEFENSE
|POS
|AGE
|HT
|WT
|COLLEGE
|Aaron Adeoye
|90
|DE
|28
|6'6"
|273 lbs
|Southeast Missouri State
|Brian Allen
|29
|CB
|28
|6'3"
|210 lbs
|Utah
|Brody Buck
|40
|LB
|-
|6'1"
|230 lbs
|Northwest Missouri State
|Bryan Mills
|21
|CB
|22
|6'1"
|174 lbs
|North Carolina Central
|Chauncy Haney
|91
|DE
|23
|6'5"
|260 lbs
|North Greenville
|Christian McFarland
|5
|S
|-
|5'11"
|200 lbs
|Idaho State
|DeMarquis Gates
|47
|LB
|26
|6'2"
|230 lbs
|Ole Miss
|Dondrea Tillman
|99
|DE
|-
|6'3"
|247 lbs
|Indiana (PA)
|Jason Ferris
|41
|LB
|25
|6'3"
|220 lbs
|Montana Western
|JoJo Tillery
|27
|S
|24
|6'2"
|210 lbs
|Wofford
|Jonathan Newsome
|55
|DE
|31
|6'4"
|256 lbs
|Ball State
|Jordan Thompson
|0
|DT
|-
|6'3"
|292 lbs
|Northwestern
|Josh Shaw
|26
|CB
|30
|6'0"
|195 lbs
|USC
|Lorenzo Burns
|22
|LB
|24
|5'11"
|183 lbs
|Arizona
|Nate Holley
|36
|S
|27
|6'1"
|210 lbs
|Kent State
|Scooby Wright III
|33
|LB
|27
|6'1"
|246 lbs
|Arizona
|Seth Thomas
|95
|DE
|-
|6'6"
|270 lbs
|Northern Iowa
|Tae Hayes
|3
|CB
|24
|5'9"
|182 lbs
|Appalachian State
|Terrill Hanks
|57
|LB
|26
|6'3"
|220 lbs
|New Mexico State
|Tyree Robinson
|9
|S
|27
|6'2"
|215 lbs
|Oregon
|Willie Yarbary
|97
|DT
|25
|6'3"
|295 lbs
|Wake Forest
|SPECIAL TEAMS
|POS
|AGE
|HT
|WT
|COLLEGE
|Brandon Aubrey
|10
|K
|27
|6'3"
|200 lbs
|Notre Dame
|Colby Wadman
|15
|P
|26
|6'1"
|185 lbs
|UC Davis