Houston Gamblers’ full roster for the 2022 USFL season

Football is back but this time it’s with brand new teams and brand new players... well, sort of.

The USFL has been revamped after a nearly 40-year hiatus and has brought back eight teams from the original 1980s league. The squads will each play a 10-game regular season with every team playing in the hub city of Birmingham, Alabama. All of the games will be played at historic either Legion Field or Protective Stadium, the home of the UAB Blazers.

The Houston Gamblers are one of those eight teams and they have several names that college football fans will recognize. The vast majority of the team were standouts at their college, but had a tough time making it in the NFL, if they were even given a chance to get that far.

Two of the more successful players on the Gamblers are running back Dalyn Dawkins and quarterback Clayton Thorson. Dawkins had a standout career at Colorado State which he parlayed into a two year stint with the Tennessee Titans from 2018-2019. He then found himself on the practice squad for the Detroit Lions in 2020 before signing with the Gamblers last season.

Thorson is the winningest quarterback of a Big Ten program, shattering the record books at Northwestern during his time there. He led the Wildcats to their first-ever Big Ten title game appearance in 2018 as well. He was a fifth-round draft pick by the Philidelphia Eagles and has since bounced around practice squads and was a member of the New York Giants active roster for parts of last season. The team will be coached by former Texas A&M and Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin.

Here’s a look at the rest of the roster for the Houston Gamblers.