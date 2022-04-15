 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Houston Gamblers’ full roster for the 2022 USFL season

A former Northwestern Wildcat will likely be the starting QB for the Gamblers

By DKNation Staff
NCAA Football: Holiday Bowl-Northwestern vs Utah Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Football is back but this time it’s with brand new teams and brand new players... well, sort of.

The USFL has been revamped after a nearly 40-year hiatus and has brought back eight teams from the original 1980s league. The squads will each play a 10-game regular season with every team playing in the hub city of Birmingham, Alabama. All of the games will be played at historic either Legion Field or Protective Stadium, the home of the UAB Blazers.

The Houston Gamblers are one of those eight teams and they have several names that college football fans will recognize. The vast majority of the team were standouts at their college, but had a tough time making it in the NFL, if they were even given a chance to get that far.

Two of the more successful players on the Gamblers are running back Dalyn Dawkins and quarterback Clayton Thorson. Dawkins had a standout career at Colorado State which he parlayed into a two year stint with the Tennessee Titans from 2018-2019. He then found himself on the practice squad for the Detroit Lions in 2020 before signing with the Gamblers last season.

Thorson is the winningest quarterback of a Big Ten program, shattering the record books at Northwestern during his time there. He led the Wildcats to their first-ever Big Ten title game appearance in 2018 as well. He was a fifth-round draft pick by the Philidelphia Eagles and has since bounced around practice squads and was a member of the New York Giants active roster for parts of last season. The team will be coached by former Texas A&M and Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin.

Here’s a look at the rest of the roster for the Houston Gamblers.

Houston Gamblers Roster

OFFENSE No. POS AGE HT WT COLLEGE
OFFENSE No. POS AGE HT WT COLLEGE
Anthony Ratliff-Williams 17 WR 24 6'1" 200 lbs North Carolina
Avery Gennesy 74 T 28 6'4" 321 lbs Texas A&M
Brandon Barnes 8 TE 27 6'4" 255 lbs Alabama State
Brandon Hitner 78 OL 26 6'6" 305 lbs Villanova
Clayton Thorson 18 QB 26 6'4" 225 lbs Northwestern
Dalyn Dawkins 2 RB 27 5'7" 183 lbs Colorado State
Devwah Whaley 12 RB 24 5'11" 212 lbs Arkansas
Erick Browne 51 OL 25 6'4" 316 lbs Merrimack
Isaiah Zuber 1 WR 24 6'0" 190 lbs Mississippi State
JoJo Ward 23 WR 24 5'9" 175 lbs Hawaii
John Yarbrough 55 T 25 6'5" 301 lbs Richmond
Julian Allen 86 TE 27 6'3" 248 lbs Southern Miss
Kenji Bahar 11 QB 24 6'3" 200 lbs Monmouth
Kristjan Sokoli 60 OL 30 6'5" 300 lbs Buffalo
Mark Thompson 7 RB 27 6'2" 235 lbs Florida
Nick Buchanan 66 OL - 6'3" 303 lbs Florida
Teo Redding 14 WR 27 6'1" 176 lbs Bowling Green
Terrone Prescod 70 OL - 6'5" 330 lbs North Carolina State
Tyler Higby 77 OL 25 6'5" 300 lbs Michigan State
Tyler Palka 16 WR - 6'1" 200 lbs Gannon (PA)
Tyler Simmons 10 WR 24 6'2" 201 lbs Georgia
DEFENSE POS AGE HT WT COLLEGE
Ahmad Gooden 99 DE 26 6'2" 243 lbs Samford
Andrew Soroh 9 S 26 6'0" 185 lbs Florida Atlantic
Azeem Victor 3 LB 26 6'3" 231 lbs Washington
Beniquez Brown 42 LB 28 6'1" 196 lbs Mississippi State
Chris Odom 93 DE 27 6'3" 245 lbs Arkansas State
Cory Thomas 91 DT 26 6'5" 310 lbs Mississippi State
Domenique David 52 DT 26 6'3" 315 lbs UNC-Pembroke
Donald Payne 15 LB 27 6'0" 228 lbs Stetson
Drequan Brown 50 DE - 6'1" 233 lbs Central Oklahoma
Drew Lewis 20 LB 26 6'5" 195 lbs Colorado
Jamar Summers 21 CB 26 5'11" 191 lbs Connecticut
Jerry Cantave 31 CB - 6'3" 190 lbs William Jewell
Josh Avery 90 DT 26 6'3" 320 lbs Southeast Missouri State
Malik Harris 92 DE - 6'5" 265 lbs Incarnate Word
Manny Bunch 22 S 24 6'1" 210 lbs Tulsa
Micah Abernathy 32 CB 25 6'0" 195 lbs Tennessee
Reggie Northrup 5 LB 28 6'1" 220 lbs Florida State
Ryan White 25 CB 30 6'0" 195 lbs Auburn
Stanley Green 24 CB 23 6'0" 200 lbs Illinois
Tomasi Laulile 94 DT 26 6'3" 300 lbs Brigham Young
Will Likely 4 CB 27 5'7" 179 lbs Maryland
SPECIAL TEAMS POS AGE HT WT COLLEGE
Andrew Galitz 13 P - 6'0" 195 lbs Baylor
Nick Vogel 19 K 26 5'9" 190 lbs UAB
Tucker Addington 38 LS - 6'2" 230 lbs Sam Houston State

More From DraftKings Nation