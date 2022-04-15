Michigan Panthers’ full roster for the 2022 USFL season

The Michigan Panthers will open up their inaugural 2022 USFL schedule on April 17 against the Houston Gamblers. And the team will be led at quarterback by either a former Michigan man or a first-round selection from the 2016 NFL Draft.

Shea Patterson and Paxton Lynch are those two QBs. Patterson, the first overall pick in this year’s USFL Draft, ranks among the top 10 in Michigan history in passing yards even though he played in Ann Arbor for only two seasons. He threw 45 touchdowns across those two years. Lynch was a prolific player at Memphis, with 65 total TDs and only 13 interceptions over his final two seasons. He was the third QB taken in the 2016 draft, behind Jared Goff and Carson Wentz, who were the top two overall picks. However, he was cut by the Broncos after two seasons and hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game since 2017.

Those two will be throwing to wideouts such as the speedy Jeff Badet, who split his college career between Kentucky and Oklahoma, and Lance Lenoir, who became the most productive in Western Illinois history by the time his career ended in 2016. He spent most of the following three years on the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad.

On the other side of the ball, the Panthers have a nice pairing along the defensive line with JaQuan Bailey and Cavon Walker. Bailey was a 2021 All-American and a first-team All-Big 12 player at Iowa State while Walker led the XFL with 4.5 sacks in five games before the league suspended operations in 2020.

Here is the rest of the Michigan Panthers’ roster: