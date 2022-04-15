 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michigan Panthers’ full roster for the 2022 USFL season

The Panthers’ roster is headed by a former first-round NFL quarterback.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
The Michigan Panthers will open up their inaugural 2022 USFL schedule on April 17 against the Houston Gamblers. And the team will be led at quarterback by either a former Michigan man or a first-round selection from the 2016 NFL Draft.

Shea Patterson and Paxton Lynch are those two QBs. Patterson, the first overall pick in this year’s USFL Draft, ranks among the top 10 in Michigan history in passing yards even though he played in Ann Arbor for only two seasons. He threw 45 touchdowns across those two years. Lynch was a prolific player at Memphis, with 65 total TDs and only 13 interceptions over his final two seasons. He was the third QB taken in the 2016 draft, behind Jared Goff and Carson Wentz, who were the top two overall picks. However, he was cut by the Broncos after two seasons and hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game since 2017.

Those two will be throwing to wideouts such as the speedy Jeff Badet, who split his college career between Kentucky and Oklahoma, and Lance Lenoir, who became the most productive in Western Illinois history by the time his career ended in 2016. He spent most of the following three years on the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad.

On the other side of the ball, the Panthers have a nice pairing along the defensive line with JaQuan Bailey and Cavon Walker. Bailey was a 2021 All-American and a first-team All-Big 12 player at Iowa State while Walker led the XFL with 4.5 sacks in five games before the league suspended operations in 2020.

Here is the rest of the Michigan Panthers’ roster:

Michigan Panthers Roster

OFFENSE No. POS AGE HT WT COLLEGE
Cameron Scarlett 15 RB 25 6'0" 220 lbs Stanford
Christian Teuhema 75 OL 25 6'5" 315 lbs Southeastern Louisiana
Connor Davis 88 TE 27 6'8" 260 lbs Stony Brook
Cordel Iwuagwu 54 OL 25 6'3" 309 lbs TCU
Daishawn Dixon 79 OL 24 6'4" 331 lbs San Diego State
Devin Ross 18 WR 26 5'9" 181 lbs Colorado
Jeff Badet 13 WR 27 5'11" 183 lbs Oklahoma
Joe Walker 8 WR 26 6'1" 201 lbs Delaware
Joey Magnifico 86 TE - 6'4" 245 lbs Memphis
Joshua Dunlop 64 T 25 6'7" 315 lbs UTSA
Keith Williams 77 OL 34 6'7" 290 lbs Nebraska
La'Michael Pettway 11 TE 25 6'2" 219 lbs Iowa State
Lance Lenoir Jr. 7 WR 27 6'0" 207 lbs Western Illinois
Marcus Baugh 85 TE 27 6'4" 240 lbs Ohio State
Marquel Harrell 0 G 24 6'3" 295 lbs Auburn
Paxton Lynch 12 QB 28 6'7" 245 lbs Memphis
Quincy Adeboyejo 0 WR 26 6'3" 185 lbs Ole Miss
Ray Bolden 9 WR 26 5'9" 165 lbs Stony Brook
Reggie Corbin 3 RB 26 5'9" 205 lbs Illinois
Sean Pollard 76 OL 24 6'5" 322 lbs Clemson
Shea Patterson 2 QB 25 6'1" 210 lbs Michigan
Stevie Scott III 25 RB 21 6'1" 225 lbs Indiana
Tejan Koroma 56 OL 25 6'1" 290 lbs BYU
Teton Saltes 50 OL 23 6'5" 300 lbs New Mexico
DEFENSE POS AGE HT WT COLLEGE
Adewale Adeoye 55 DE - 6'4" 270 lbs Utah State
Alexander Vainikolo 4 LB - 5'11" 246 lbs New Mexico
Cavon Walker 99 DE 27 6'2" 275 lbs Maryland
Chase DeMoor 97 DE 25 6'5" 250 lbs Central Washington
Dominique Martin 21 CB 28 5'10" 180 lbs Tarleton State
Frank Ginda 10 LB 24 6'0" 236 lbs San Jose State
Jalin Burrell 23 CB 25 5'11" 200 lbs New Mexico
Jameson Houston 1 CB 25 5'11" 200 lbs Baylor
Jaquan Bailey 94 DT 24 6'1" 281 lbs Iowa State
Joseph Putu 14 CB - 6'2" 195 lbs Florida
Justin Hughes 32 LB 26 6'1" 229 lbs Kansas State
Kieron Williams 20 S 27 6'1" 195 lbs Nebraska
Kyshonn Tyson 92 DT - 6'4" 280 lbs Grand Valley State
Orion Stewart 6 S 28 6'0" 205 lbs Baylor
Sean Williams 24 S - 6'1" 215 lbs Navy
T.J. Carter 96 DT 23 6'3" 279 lbs Kentucky
Taiwan Jones 0 LB 28 6'3" 249 lbs Michigan State
Terry Myrick 44 LB - 5'11" 225 lbs Eastern Michigan
Tino Ellis 5 CB 24 6'1" 194 lbs Maryland
Walter Palmore 70 DT 25 6'4" 320 lbs Missouri
Warren Saba 22 S - 5'9" 193 lbs East Carolina
SPECIAL TEAMS POS AGE HT WT COLLEGE
Michael Carrizosa 17 P 26 5'9" 225 lbs San Jose State
Shane Griffin 52 LS - 6'4" 253 lbs West Chester

