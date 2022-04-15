Philadelphia Stars’ full roster for the 2022 USFL season

The Philadelphia Stars will begin their 2022 season by facing the New Orleans Breakers on April 17. On that day, a Southern California native will be under center for this team from the City of Brotherly Love.
The Stars’ quarterbacks are Case Cookus and Bryan Scott, both of whom grew up in the Golden State and were highly productive players in college below the FBS level. Case Cookus was the FCS Freshman of the Year at Northern Arizona in 2015. By the time his career wrapped up in 2019, Cookus had recorded more than 12,000 passing yards and 105 passing TDs. Scott played his college ball at Division III Occidental and accounted for 90 touchdowns over four seasons.
The Stars’ receiving corps includes Devin Gray, who played collegiately at Cincinnati and has spent much of the past four years on the Atlanta Falcons’ or Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad. Fellow WR Chris Rowland caught 104 passes while at Tennessee State in 2019, breaking an Historically Black College or University record that was previously set by Jerry Rice.
The defense is highlighted by a secondary with NFL experience. Safety Ahmad Dixon was a seventh-round pick by the Cowboys in 2014. Two years prior, he was selected as a second-team All-American for his play at Baylor. Cornerback Mazzi Wilkins didn’t have to go far following his collegiate career at South Florida; he made his NFL debut in 2019 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He appeared in five games with the Bucs that season, one more in 2020 and one with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021.
Here is the rest of the Philadelphia Stars’ roster:
Philadelphia Stars Roster
|OFFENSE
|No.
|POS
|AGE
|HT
|WT
|COLLEGE
|Artayvious Lynn
|88
|TE
|-
|6'4"
|262 lbs
|TCU
|Blake Camper
|74
|T
|25
|6'8"
|309 lbs
|South Carolina
|Brennan Eagles
|9
|WR
|-
|6'3"
|225 lbs
|Texas
|Bryan Scott
|18
|QB
|26
|6'2"
|220 lbs
|Occidental
|Bug Howard
|84
|TE
|27
|6'5"
|240 lbs
|North Carolina
|Case Cookus
|10
|QB
|26
|6'4"
|205 lbs
|Northern Arizona
|Chris Rowland
|12
|WR
|24
|5'8"
|179 lbs
|Tennessee State
|Darnell Holland
|6
|RB
|25
|5'10"
|200 lbs
|Kennesaw State
|Devin Gray
|7
|WR
|26
|5'11"
|183 lbs
|Cincinnati
|Diondre Overton
|14
|WR
|23
|6'5"
|210 lbs
|Clemson
|Gunner Vogel
|75
|OL
|-
|6'6"
|308 lbs
|Northwestern
|Jackson Scott-Brown
|64
|OL
|-
|6'4"
|315 lbs
|Northern Iowa
|Jacob Burton
|73
|T
|-
|6'6"
|312 lbs
|Baylor
|Jahair Jones
|78
|OL
|-
|6'4"
|311 lbs
|Miami (FL)
|Jordan Suell
|2
|WR
|24
|6'5"
|205 lbs
|Southern Oregon
|Lene Maiava
|77
|OL
|29
|6'5"
|300 lbs
|Arizona
|Matt Colburn II
|5
|RB
|24
|5'10"
|201 lbs
|Wake Forest
|Maurice Alexander
|13
|WR
|-
|5'11"
|180 lbs
|Florida International
|Michael Rodriguez
|50
|T
|25
|6'6"
|296 lbs
|Louisiana Tech
|Paul Nosworthy
|72
|OL
|-
|6'4"
|320 lbs
|Buffalo
|Paul Terry
|25
|RB
|-
|5'8"
|205 lbs
|Eastern New Mexico
|Pro Wells
|0
|TE
|-
|6'4"
|257 lbs
|TCU
|Sean Brown
|65
|OL
|29
|6'3"
|320 lbs
|Mississippi Valley State
|DEFENSE
|POS
|AGE
|HT
|WT
|COLLEGE
|Adam Rodriguez
|58
|DE
|24
|6'2"
|245 lbs
|Weber State
|Ahmad Dixon
|36
|S
|30
|6'0"
|210 lbs
|Baylor
|Amani Dennis
|29
|CB
|-
|5'11"
|180 lbs
|Carthage
|Bradley Sylve
|3
|CB
|29
|6'0"
|181 lbs
|Alabama
|Carroll Phillips
|59
|DE
|29
|6'2"
|245 lbs
|Illinois
|Channing Stribling
|8
|CB
|27
|6'2"
|175 lbs
|Michigan
|Chris Nelson
|97
|DT
|27
|6'3"
|310 lbs
|Texas
|Cody Brown
|21
|S
|28
|6'0"
|201 lbs
|Arkansas State
|Evan Worthington
|20
|S
|26
|6'2"
|215 lbs
|Colorado
|Freedom Akinmoladun
|92
|DE
|26
|6'3"
|278 lbs
|Nebraska
|Gabriel Sewell Jr.
|55
|LB
|-
|6'0"
|245 lbs
|Nevada
|Gus Cumberlander
|90
|DE
|25
|6'7"
|260 lbs
|Oregon
|Jack Tocho
|0
|S
|26
|6'1"
|195 lbs
|North Carolina State
|Jerome Johnson
|98
|DT
|24
|6'1"
|297 lbs
|Indiana
|Jordan Moore
|30
|LB
|28
|6'3"
|225 lbs
|UTSA
|Josh Banderas
|52
|LB
|27
|6'2"
|238 lbs
|Nebraska
|LaDarius Wiley
|4
|S
|25
|6'1"
|210 lbs
|Vanderbilt
|M.Lewis Lewis
|1
|CB
|-
|6'1"
|196 lbs
|Maryland
|Mazzi Wilkins
|23
|CB
|26
|6'0"
|191 lbs
|South Florida
|Michael Barnett
|94
|DT
|24
|6'4"
|304 lbs
|Georgia
|Solomon Wise
|11
|LB
|24
|6'4"
|245 lbs
|Alcorn State
|Te'Von Coney
|22
|LB
|24
|6'1"
|230 lbs
|Notre Dame
|SPECIAL TEAMS
|POS
|AGE
|HT
|WT
|COLLEGE
|Matt Mengel
|19
|K
|-
|6'2"
|220 lbs
|UCLA
|Ryan Navarro
|69
|LS
|27
|6'2"
|223 lbs
|Oregon State