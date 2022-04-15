 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Philadelphia Stars’ full roster for the 2022 USFL season

We take a look at some of the more notable names on the Stars as they get set to begin their USFL season.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Training Camp Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Stars will begin their 2022 season by facing the New Orleans Breakers on April 17. On that day, a Southern California native will be under center for this team from the City of Brotherly Love.

The Stars’ quarterbacks are Case Cookus and Bryan Scott, both of whom grew up in the Golden State and were highly productive players in college below the FBS level. Case Cookus was the FCS Freshman of the Year at Northern Arizona in 2015. By the time his career wrapped up in 2019, Cookus had recorded more than 12,000 passing yards and 105 passing TDs. Scott played his college ball at Division III Occidental and accounted for 90 touchdowns over four seasons.

The Stars’ receiving corps includes Devin Gray, who played collegiately at Cincinnati and has spent much of the past four years on the Atlanta Falcons’ or Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad. Fellow WR Chris Rowland caught 104 passes while at Tennessee State in 2019, breaking an Historically Black College or University record that was previously set by Jerry Rice.

The defense is highlighted by a secondary with NFL experience. Safety Ahmad Dixon was a seventh-round pick by the Cowboys in 2014. Two years prior, he was selected as a second-team All-American for his play at Baylor. Cornerback Mazzi Wilkins didn’t have to go far following his collegiate career at South Florida; he made his NFL debut in 2019 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He appeared in five games with the Bucs that season, one more in 2020 and one with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021.

Here is the rest of the Philadelphia Stars’ roster:

Philadelphia Stars Roster

OFFENSE No. POS AGE HT WT COLLEGE
Artayvious Lynn 88 TE - 6'4" 262 lbs TCU
Blake Camper 74 T 25 6'8" 309 lbs South Carolina
Brennan Eagles 9 WR - 6'3" 225 lbs Texas
Bryan Scott 18 QB 26 6'2" 220 lbs Occidental
Bug Howard 84 TE 27 6'5" 240 lbs North Carolina
Case Cookus 10 QB 26 6'4" 205 lbs Northern Arizona
Chris Rowland 12 WR 24 5'8" 179 lbs Tennessee State
Darnell Holland 6 RB 25 5'10" 200 lbs Kennesaw State
Devin Gray 7 WR 26 5'11" 183 lbs Cincinnati
Diondre Overton 14 WR 23 6'5" 210 lbs Clemson
Gunner Vogel 75 OL - 6'6" 308 lbs Northwestern
Jackson Scott-Brown 64 OL - 6'4" 315 lbs Northern Iowa
Jacob Burton 73 T - 6'6" 312 lbs Baylor
Jahair Jones 78 OL - 6'4" 311 lbs Miami (FL)
Jordan Suell 2 WR 24 6'5" 205 lbs Southern Oregon
Lene Maiava 77 OL 29 6'5" 300 lbs Arizona
Matt Colburn II 5 RB 24 5'10" 201 lbs Wake Forest
Maurice Alexander 13 WR - 5'11" 180 lbs Florida International
Michael Rodriguez 50 T 25 6'6" 296 lbs Louisiana Tech
Paul Nosworthy 72 OL - 6'4" 320 lbs Buffalo
Paul Terry 25 RB - 5'8" 205 lbs Eastern New Mexico
Pro Wells 0 TE - 6'4" 257 lbs TCU
Sean Brown 65 OL 29 6'3" 320 lbs Mississippi Valley State
DEFENSE POS AGE HT WT COLLEGE
Adam Rodriguez 58 DE 24 6'2" 245 lbs Weber State
Ahmad Dixon 36 S 30 6'0" 210 lbs Baylor
Amani Dennis 29 CB - 5'11" 180 lbs Carthage
Bradley Sylve 3 CB 29 6'0" 181 lbs Alabama
Carroll Phillips 59 DE 29 6'2" 245 lbs Illinois
Channing Stribling 8 CB 27 6'2" 175 lbs Michigan
Chris Nelson 97 DT 27 6'3" 310 lbs Texas
Cody Brown 21 S 28 6'0" 201 lbs Arkansas State
Evan Worthington 20 S 26 6'2" 215 lbs Colorado
Freedom Akinmoladun 92 DE 26 6'3" 278 lbs Nebraska
Gabriel Sewell Jr. 55 LB - 6'0" 245 lbs Nevada
Gus Cumberlander 90 DE 25 6'7" 260 lbs Oregon
Jack Tocho 0 S 26 6'1" 195 lbs North Carolina State
Jerome Johnson 98 DT 24 6'1" 297 lbs Indiana
Jordan Moore 30 LB 28 6'3" 225 lbs UTSA
Josh Banderas 52 LB 27 6'2" 238 lbs Nebraska
LaDarius Wiley 4 S 25 6'1" 210 lbs Vanderbilt
M.Lewis Lewis 1 CB - 6'1" 196 lbs Maryland
Mazzi Wilkins 23 CB 26 6'0" 191 lbs South Florida
Michael Barnett 94 DT 24 6'4" 304 lbs Georgia
Solomon Wise 11 LB 24 6'4" 245 lbs Alcorn State
Te'Von Coney 22 LB 24 6'1" 230 lbs Notre Dame
SPECIAL TEAMS POS AGE HT WT COLLEGE
Matt Mengel 19 K - 6'2" 220 lbs UCLA
Ryan Navarro 69 LS 27 6'2" 223 lbs Oregon State

