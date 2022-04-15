Philadelphia Stars’ full roster for the 2022 USFL season

The Philadelphia Stars will begin their 2022 season by facing the New Orleans Breakers on April 17. On that day, a Southern California native will be under center for this team from the City of Brotherly Love.

The Stars’ quarterbacks are Case Cookus and Bryan Scott, both of whom grew up in the Golden State and were highly productive players in college below the FBS level. Case Cookus was the FCS Freshman of the Year at Northern Arizona in 2015. By the time his career wrapped up in 2019, Cookus had recorded more than 12,000 passing yards and 105 passing TDs. Scott played his college ball at Division III Occidental and accounted for 90 touchdowns over four seasons.

The Stars’ receiving corps includes Devin Gray, who played collegiately at Cincinnati and has spent much of the past four years on the Atlanta Falcons’ or Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad. Fellow WR Chris Rowland caught 104 passes while at Tennessee State in 2019, breaking an Historically Black College or University record that was previously set by Jerry Rice.

The defense is highlighted by a secondary with NFL experience. Safety Ahmad Dixon was a seventh-round pick by the Cowboys in 2014. Two years prior, he was selected as a second-team All-American for his play at Baylor. Cornerback Mazzi Wilkins didn’t have to go far following his collegiate career at South Florida; he made his NFL debut in 2019 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He appeared in five games with the Bucs that season, one more in 2020 and one with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021.

Here is the rest of the Philadelphia Stars’ roster: