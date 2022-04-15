New Orleans Breakers’ full roster for the 2022 USFL season

The New Orleans Breakers will get their 2022 USFL season underway on April 17 versus the Philadelphia Stars. The Breakers will undoubtedly challenge the Stars’ defensive backfield with their pair of NFL-quality wideouts.
One one side, the Breakers boast Taywan Taylor, a third-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2017. He caught 53 passes for nearly 700 yards and a couple of TDs in two seasons with Tennessee before he was traded to the Cleveland Browns. Chad Williams, also a third-rounder in that 2017 Draft, registered 20 catches for 202 yards and a score in two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.
Those two will be catching balls from former Baylor and Tulsa QB Zach Smith as well as Kyle Sloter, who earned a lot of buzz while in Minnesota Vikings camp a few years ago and was on the Detroit Lions’ active roster in 2019.
T.J. Logan will be in the Breakers’ backfield. A fifth-round pick of the Cardinals in 2017, Logan has been unfortunately injury-prone during his football career. He was on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad when they won Super Bowl 55.
Defensively, the Breakers will be led by Shareef Miller, a pass-rushing linebacker at Penn State who was a fifth-rounder of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019. He has also spent time on the Indianapolis Colts’ active roster. Former University of Georgia defensive lineman Davin Bellamy is in the mix here as well. He was the first defensive player selected in this year’s USFL Draft.
Here is the rest of the New Orleans Breakers’ roster:
New Orleans Breakers Roster
|OFFENSE
|No.
|POS
|AGE
|HT
|WT
|COLLEGE
|Brandon Rolfe
|0
|OL
|25
|6'3"
|310 lbs
|UTSA
|Chad Williams
|5
|WR
|27
|6'1"
|205 lbs
|Grambling State
|Donnell Greene
|0
|T
|26
|6'5"
|335 lbs
|Minnesota
|EJ Bibbs
|85
|TE
|30
|6'3"
|260 lbs
|Iowa State
|Jalen Allen
|53
|G
|26
|6'3"
|284 lbs
|Charlotte
|Jared Thomas
|65
|C
|-
|6'4"
|310 lbs
|Northwestern
|Johnnie Dixon
|2
|WR
|27
|5'11"
|200 lbs
|Ohio State
|Jonathan Adams
|9
|WR
|23
|6'3"
|220 lbs
|Arkansas State
|Jordan Ellis
|31
|RB
|26
|5'10"
|220 lbs
|Virginia
|Justin Johnson
|81
|TE
|25
|6'3"
|235 lbs
|Mississippi State
|Kai Absheer
|79
|OL
|-
|6'4"
|335 lbs
|Florida International University
|Kyle Sloter
|10
|QB
|28
|6'5"
|218 lbs
|Northern Colorado
|Larry Rose III
|12
|RB
|26
|5'10"
|192 lbs
|New Mexico State
|Liam Dobson
|0
|G
|-
|6'3"
|331 lbs
|Texas State
|Marquis Lucas
|74
|T
|29
|6'4"
|318 lbs
|West Virginia
|Paul Adams
|77
|T
|26
|6'5"
|317 lbs
|Missouri
|Sal Cannella
|80
|TE
|25
|6'5"
|230 lbs
|Auburn
|Shawn Poindexter
|1
|WR
|26
|6'5"
|225 lbs
|Arizona
|Steven Rowzee
|67
|G
|27
|6'3"
|335 lbs
|Troy
|T.J. Logan Jr.
|6
|RB
|-
|5'9"
|196 lbs
|North Carolina
|Taywan Taylor
|13
|WR
|27
|5'11"
|203 lbs
|Western Kentucky
|Toree Boyd
|54
|OL
|-
|6'3"
|305 lbs
|Howard
|Zach Smith
|11
|QB
|23
|6'2"
|227 lbs
|Tulsa
|DEFENSE
|POS
|AGE
|HT
|WT
|COLLEGE
|Aashari Crosswell
|16
|S
|21
|6'0"
|196 lbs
|Arizona State
|Adonis Alexander
|3
|CB
|25
|6'3"
|190 lbs
|Virginia Tech
|Anree Saint-Amour
|94
|DE
|25
|6'3"
|260 lbs
|Georgia Tech
|Christian Christian
|98
|DT
|-
|6'3"
|270 lbs
|Jacksonville State
|Christopher Okoye
|51
|DT
|25
|6'5"
|320 lbs
|Ferris State
|Dartez Jacobs
|18
|S
|28
|6'2"
|200 lbs
|Georgia State
|Davin Bellamy
|56
|DE
|27
|6'5"
|259 lbs
|Georgia
|Ike Brown
|35
|CB
|23
|6'0"
|190 lbs
|Florida International
|Jalen Embry
|21
|CB
|26
|6'0"
|195 lbs
|Northern Illinois
|James Folston Jr.
|55
|DE
|25
|6'3"
|233 lbs
|Pittsburgh
|Jarey Elder
|23
|S
|-
|5'11"
|195 lbs
|West Chester
|Jerod Fernandez
|45
|LB
|27
|5'11"
|227 lbs
|North Carolina State
|Kamilo Tongamoa
|99
|DT
|26
|6'5"
|325 lbs
|Iowa State
|Keith Washington II
|28
|CB
|-
|6'1"
|190 lbs
|West Virginia
|Manny Patterson
|4
|CB
|23
|5'11"
|180 lbs
|Maine
|Mike Stevens
|22
|CB
|-
|5'11"
|190 lbs
|NC State
|Nevelle Clark
|14
|CB
|-
|6'1"
|187 lbs
|Central Florida
|Nigel Chavis
|8
|DE
|25
|6'1"
|230 lbs
|Norfolk State
|Shakir Soto
|92
|DT
|28
|6'3"
|290 lbs
|Pittsburgh
|Shareef Miller
|58
|DE
|25
|6'4"
|254 lbs
|Penn State
|Vontae Diggs
|20
|LB
|26
|6'2"
|229 lbs
|Connecticut
|SPECIAL TEAMS
|POS
|AGE
|HT
|WT
|COLLEGE
|Austin MacGinnis
|7
|K
|26
|5'10"
|185 lbs
|Kentucky
|Matt White
|19
|K
|-
|6'1"
|190 lbs
|Monmouth
|Turner Bernard
|60
|LS
|23
|6'1"
|239 lbs
|San Diego State