New Orleans Breakers’ full roster for the 2022 USFL season

The New Orleans Breakers will get their 2022 USFL season underway on April 17 versus the Philadelphia Stars. The Breakers will undoubtedly challenge the Stars’ defensive backfield with their pair of NFL-quality wideouts.

One one side, the Breakers boast Taywan Taylor, a third-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2017. He caught 53 passes for nearly 700 yards and a couple of TDs in two seasons with Tennessee before he was traded to the Cleveland Browns. Chad Williams, also a third-rounder in that 2017 Draft, registered 20 catches for 202 yards and a score in two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

Those two will be catching balls from former Baylor and Tulsa QB Zach Smith as well as Kyle Sloter, who earned a lot of buzz while in Minnesota Vikings camp a few years ago and was on the Detroit Lions’ active roster in 2019.

T.J. Logan will be in the Breakers’ backfield. A fifth-round pick of the Cardinals in 2017, Logan has been unfortunately injury-prone during his football career. He was on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad when they won Super Bowl 55.

Defensively, the Breakers will be led by Shareef Miller, a pass-rushing linebacker at Penn State who was a fifth-rounder of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019. He has also spent time on the Indianapolis Colts’ active roster. Former University of Georgia defensive lineman Davin Bellamy is in the mix here as well. He was the first defensive player selected in this year’s USFL Draft.

Here is the rest of the New Orleans Breakers’ roster: