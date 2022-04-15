 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New Orleans Breakers’ full roster for the 2022 USFL season

Two former NFL wide receivers are on the Breakers. Here are some other notable names on their roster.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
Syndication: Nashville George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The New Orleans Breakers will get their 2022 USFL season underway on April 17 versus the Philadelphia Stars. The Breakers will undoubtedly challenge the Stars’ defensive backfield with their pair of NFL-quality wideouts.

One one side, the Breakers boast Taywan Taylor, a third-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2017. He caught 53 passes for nearly 700 yards and a couple of TDs in two seasons with Tennessee before he was traded to the Cleveland Browns. Chad Williams, also a third-rounder in that 2017 Draft, registered 20 catches for 202 yards and a score in two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

Those two will be catching balls from former Baylor and Tulsa QB Zach Smith as well as Kyle Sloter, who earned a lot of buzz while in Minnesota Vikings camp a few years ago and was on the Detroit Lions’ active roster in 2019.

T.J. Logan will be in the Breakers’ backfield. A fifth-round pick of the Cardinals in 2017, Logan has been unfortunately injury-prone during his football career. He was on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad when they won Super Bowl 55.

Defensively, the Breakers will be led by Shareef Miller, a pass-rushing linebacker at Penn State who was a fifth-rounder of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019. He has also spent time on the Indianapolis Colts’ active roster. Former University of Georgia defensive lineman Davin Bellamy is in the mix here as well. He was the first defensive player selected in this year’s USFL Draft.

Here is the rest of the New Orleans Breakers’ roster:

New Orleans Breakers Roster

OFFENSE No. POS AGE HT WT COLLEGE
Brandon Rolfe 0 OL 25 6'3" 310 lbs UTSA
Chad Williams 5 WR 27 6'1" 205 lbs Grambling State
Donnell Greene 0 T 26 6'5" 335 lbs Minnesota
EJ Bibbs 85 TE 30 6'3" 260 lbs Iowa State
Jalen Allen 53 G 26 6'3" 284 lbs Charlotte
Jared Thomas 65 C - 6'4" 310 lbs Northwestern
Johnnie Dixon 2 WR 27 5'11" 200 lbs Ohio State
Jonathan Adams 9 WR 23 6'3" 220 lbs Arkansas State
Jordan Ellis 31 RB 26 5'10" 220 lbs Virginia
Justin Johnson 81 TE 25 6'3" 235 lbs Mississippi State
Kai Absheer 79 OL - 6'4" 335 lbs Florida International University
Kyle Sloter 10 QB 28 6'5" 218 lbs Northern Colorado
Larry Rose III 12 RB 26 5'10" 192 lbs New Mexico State
Liam Dobson 0 G - 6'3" 331 lbs Texas State
Marquis Lucas 74 T 29 6'4" 318 lbs West Virginia
Paul Adams 77 T 26 6'5" 317 lbs Missouri
Sal Cannella 80 TE 25 6'5" 230 lbs Auburn
Shawn Poindexter 1 WR 26 6'5" 225 lbs Arizona
Steven Rowzee 67 G 27 6'3" 335 lbs Troy
T.J. Logan Jr. 6 RB - 5'9" 196 lbs North Carolina
Taywan Taylor 13 WR 27 5'11" 203 lbs Western Kentucky
Toree Boyd 54 OL - 6'3" 305 lbs Howard
Zach Smith 11 QB 23 6'2" 227 lbs Tulsa
DEFENSE POS AGE HT WT COLLEGE
Aashari Crosswell 16 S 21 6'0" 196 lbs Arizona State
Adonis Alexander 3 CB 25 6'3" 190 lbs Virginia Tech
Anree Saint-Amour 94 DE 25 6'3" 260 lbs Georgia Tech
Christian Christian 98 DT - 6'3" 270 lbs Jacksonville State
Christopher Okoye 51 DT 25 6'5" 320 lbs Ferris State
Dartez Jacobs 18 S 28 6'2" 200 lbs Georgia State
Davin Bellamy 56 DE 27 6'5" 259 lbs Georgia
Ike Brown 35 CB 23 6'0" 190 lbs Florida International
Jalen Embry 21 CB 26 6'0" 195 lbs Northern Illinois
James Folston Jr. 55 DE 25 6'3" 233 lbs Pittsburgh
Jarey Elder 23 S - 5'11" 195 lbs West Chester
Jerod Fernandez 45 LB 27 5'11" 227 lbs North Carolina State
Kamilo Tongamoa 99 DT 26 6'5" 325 lbs Iowa State
Keith Washington II 28 CB - 6'1" 190 lbs West Virginia
Manny Patterson 4 CB 23 5'11" 180 lbs Maine
Mike Stevens 22 CB - 5'11" 190 lbs NC State
Nevelle Clark 14 CB - 6'1" 187 lbs Central Florida
Nigel Chavis 8 DE 25 6'1" 230 lbs Norfolk State
Shakir Soto 92 DT 28 6'3" 290 lbs Pittsburgh
Shareef Miller 58 DE 25 6'4" 254 lbs Penn State
Vontae Diggs 20 LB 26 6'2" 229 lbs Connecticut
SPECIAL TEAMS POS AGE HT WT COLLEGE
Austin MacGinnis 7 K 26 5'10" 185 lbs Kentucky
Matt White 19 K - 6'1" 190 lbs Monmouth
Turner Bernard 60 LS 23 6'1" 239 lbs San Diego State

