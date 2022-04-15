Tampa Bay Bandits’ full roster for the 2022 USFL season

The USFL has returned to the hearts and eyes of the American people after disappearing in 1985.
The revamped league gets kicked off this weekend with eight teams playing 10 games, all of which will happen in the hub city of Birmingham, Alabama. The Tampa Bay Bandits are one of those squads and they potentially have the most star power of any of the eight squads that were relaunched last year.
The team is led by head coach longtime NFL assistant coach Todd Haley. He last coached in the NFL in 2018 as the offensive coordinator for Hue Jackson and the Cleveland Browns. He was out of football entirely for two seasons before stepping in as a high school coach in 2020 in the Tampa area before being named the Bandits coach.
While Haley’s name isn’t as big as some of the other coaches in the USFL, the players on his roster are big names in many circles. They nabbed quarterbacks Jordan Ta’amu, who was a legend in the XFL, and Brady White who was one of the best quarterbacks in the history of Memphis football.
The team also got a former second-round NFL Draft pick in Obi Melifonwu, a safety. He played at UConn during his college years and then spent five seasons in the NFL with three different teams. He won a Super Bowl in 2018/2019 season with the New England Patriots.
John Franklin III, who served as a star on the first season of Netflix’s Last Chance U is on the roster too. After transferring from East Mississippi CC, the Fort Lauderdale native went to Auburn to play QB and then eventually to FAU where he became a receiver. He’s bounced around the NFL, switching between WR and DB and recently earned a Super Bowl ring as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. He also earned a BCS National Championship ring during his first season of college football at Florida State, where he backed up Jameis Winston. He’ll be playing WR for the Bandits.
Here’s a look at the rest of the roster for Tampa Bay.
Tampa Bay Bandits Roster
|OFFENSE
|No.
|POS
|AGE
|HT
|WT
|COLLEGE
|BJ Emmons
|28
|RB
|24
|5'11"
|215 lbs
|Florida Atlantic
|Brady White
|3
|QB
|25
|6'1"
|215 lbs
|Memphis
|Bruno Reagan
|61
|OL
|25
|6'3"
|335 lbs
|Vanderbilt
|Cheyenne O'Grady
|85
|TE
|25
|6'4"
|245 lbs
|Arkansas
|Corbin Kaufusi
|65
|T
|29
|6'9"
|320 lbs
|Brigham Young
|Damien Mama
|51
|OL
|26
|6'3"
|334 lbs
|USC
|De'Quan Hampton
|88
|TE
|27
|6'3"
|223 lbs
|USC
|Derrick Dillon
|4
|WR
|26
|5'11"
|179 lbs
|LSU
|Derrick Willies
|11
|WR
|27
|6'4"
|210 lbs
|Texas Tech
|Eli Rogers
|0
|WR
|29
|5'10"
|187 lbs
|Louisville
|Fred Lauina
|64
|G
|26
|6'4"
|315 lbs
|Oregon State
|Jalen Booth
|72
|T
|-
|6'4"
|375 lbs
|Indiana State
|Jarron Jones
|77
|T
|28
|6'6"
|315 lbs
|Notre Dame
|John Franklin III
|1
|WR
|27
|6'1"
|185 lbs
|Florida Atlantic
|Jordan Lasley
|17
|WR
|25
|6'2"
|206 lbs
|UCLA
|Jordan Ta'amu
|10
|QB
|24
|6'3"
|221 lbs
|Ole Miss
|Juwan Washington
|29
|RB
|25
|5'6"
|190 lbs
|San Diego State
|Juwann Bushell-Beatty
|73
|T
|25
|6'6"
|318 lbs
|Michigan
|Keith Mumphery
|25
|WR
|29
|6'0"
|215 lbs
|Michigan State
|Matthew Burrell Jr.
|70
|OL
|-
|6'4"
|310 lbs
|Ohio State
|Rashard Davis
|81
|WR
|26
|5'9"
|175 lbs
|James Madison
|Tyler Catalina
|0
|T
|29
|6'6"
|315 lbs
|Georgia
|Vinny Papale
|13
|WR
|25
|6'1"
|205 lbs
|Delaware
|DEFENSE
|POS
|AGE
|HT
|WT
|COLLEGE
|Adam Shuler
|0
|DE
|-
|6'5"
|285 lbs
|Florida
|Anthony Cioffi
|22
|S
|27
|6'0"
|200 lbs
|Rutgers
|Antonio Reed
|42
|S
|24
|6'0"
|212 lbs
|Nebraska
|Austrian Robinson
|90
|DT
|26
|6'3"
|300 lbs
|Ole Miss
|Christian Campbell
|7
|CB
|26
|6'1"
|195 lbs
|Penn State
|Christian Sam
|6
|LB
|25
|6'2"
|240 lbs
|Arizona State
|Davante Davis
|5
|CB
|-
|6'2"
|195 lbs
|Texas
|Daylon Mack
|94
|DT
|25
|6'1"
|340 lbs
|Texas A&M
|Delrick Abrams Jr.
|21
|CB
|25
|6'3"
|195 lbs
|Colorado
|Emmanuel Beal
|43
|LB
|26
|6'0"
|223 lbs
|Oklahoma
|Greg Reaves
|41
|LB
|25
|6'2"
|241 lbs
|South Florida
|John Atkins
|99
|DT
|29
|6'3"
|320 lbs
|Georgia
|Mekhi Brown
|50
|DE
|-
|6'5"
|241 lbs
|Tennessee State
|Michael Scott
|55
|DE
|25
|6'5"
|240 lbs
|Oklahoma State
|Obi Melifonwu
|20
|S
|28
|6'4"
|224 lbs
|Connecticut
|Quenton Meeks
|30
|CB
|25
|6'2"
|200 lbs
|Stanford
|Rannell Hall
|9
|CB
|29
|6'1"
|201 lbs
|UCF
|Rashard Causey
|2
|CB
|25
|6'0"
|195 lbs
|UCF
|Reggie Howard
|97
|DT
|26
|6'3"
|290 lbs
|Toledo
|Stephen Griffin
|40
|S
|-
|6'3"
|206 lbs
|North Carolina State
|Travis Feeney
|56
|LB
|29
|6'4"
|240 lbs
|Washington
|Zac Dawe
|8
|DE
|-
|6'4"
|271 lbs
|Brigham Young
|SPECIAL TEAMS
|POS
|AGE
|HT
|WT
|COLLEGE
|Brandon Wright
|16
|K
|25
|5'10"
|175 lbs
|Georgia State
|Ryan DiSalvo
|44
|LS
|28
|6'4"
|245 lbs
|San Jose State
|Tyler Rausa
|12
|K
|-
|5'9"
|180 lbs
|Boise State