Tampa Bay Bandits’ full roster for the 2022 USFL season

The USFL has returned to the hearts and eyes of the American people after disappearing in 1985.

The revamped league gets kicked off this weekend with eight teams playing 10 games, all of which will happen in the hub city of Birmingham, Alabama. The Tampa Bay Bandits are one of those squads and they potentially have the most star power of any of the eight squads that were relaunched last year.

The team is led by head coach longtime NFL assistant coach Todd Haley. He last coached in the NFL in 2018 as the offensive coordinator for Hue Jackson and the Cleveland Browns. He was out of football entirely for two seasons before stepping in as a high school coach in 2020 in the Tampa area before being named the Bandits coach.

While Haley’s name isn’t as big as some of the other coaches in the USFL, the players on his roster are big names in many circles. They nabbed quarterbacks Jordan Ta’amu, who was a legend in the XFL, and Brady White who was one of the best quarterbacks in the history of Memphis football.

The team also got a former second-round NFL Draft pick in Obi Melifonwu, a safety. He played at UConn during his college years and then spent five seasons in the NFL with three different teams. He won a Super Bowl in 2018/2019 season with the New England Patriots.

John Franklin III, who served as a star on the first season of Netflix’s Last Chance U is on the roster too. After transferring from East Mississippi CC, the Fort Lauderdale native went to Auburn to play QB and then eventually to FAU where he became a receiver. He’s bounced around the NFL, switching between WR and DB and recently earned a Super Bowl ring as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. He also earned a BCS National Championship ring during his first season of college football at Florida State, where he backed up Jameis Winston. He’ll be playing WR for the Bandits.

Here’s a look at the rest of the roster for Tampa Bay.