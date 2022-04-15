 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tampa Bay Bandits’ full roster for the 2022 USFL season

There’s a former Netflix star on the roster for Tampa Bay.

By DKNation Staff
St. Louis Battlehawks quarterback Jordan Ta’Amu (10) in action during the first half of an XFL game against the NY Guardians at The Dome at America’s Center. Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports

The USFL has returned to the hearts and eyes of the American people after disappearing in 1985.

The revamped league gets kicked off this weekend with eight teams playing 10 games, all of which will happen in the hub city of Birmingham, Alabama. The Tampa Bay Bandits are one of those squads and they potentially have the most star power of any of the eight squads that were relaunched last year.

The team is led by head coach longtime NFL assistant coach Todd Haley. He last coached in the NFL in 2018 as the offensive coordinator for Hue Jackson and the Cleveland Browns. He was out of football entirely for two seasons before stepping in as a high school coach in 2020 in the Tampa area before being named the Bandits coach.

While Haley’s name isn’t as big as some of the other coaches in the USFL, the players on his roster are big names in many circles. They nabbed quarterbacks Jordan Ta’amu, who was a legend in the XFL, and Brady White who was one of the best quarterbacks in the history of Memphis football.

The team also got a former second-round NFL Draft pick in Obi Melifonwu, a safety. He played at UConn during his college years and then spent five seasons in the NFL with three different teams. He won a Super Bowl in 2018/2019 season with the New England Patriots.

John Franklin III, who served as a star on the first season of Netflix’s Last Chance U is on the roster too. After transferring from East Mississippi CC, the Fort Lauderdale native went to Auburn to play QB and then eventually to FAU where he became a receiver. He’s bounced around the NFL, switching between WR and DB and recently earned a Super Bowl ring as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. He also earned a BCS National Championship ring during his first season of college football at Florida State, where he backed up Jameis Winston. He’ll be playing WR for the Bandits.

Here’s a look at the rest of the roster for Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay Bandits Roster

OFFENSE No. POS AGE HT WT COLLEGE
BJ Emmons 28 RB 24 5'11" 215 lbs Florida Atlantic
Brady White 3 QB 25 6'1" 215 lbs Memphis
Bruno Reagan 61 OL 25 6'3" 335 lbs Vanderbilt
Cheyenne O'Grady 85 TE 25 6'4" 245 lbs Arkansas
Corbin Kaufusi 65 T 29 6'9" 320 lbs Brigham Young
Damien Mama 51 OL 26 6'3" 334 lbs USC
De'Quan Hampton 88 TE 27 6'3" 223 lbs USC
Derrick Dillon 4 WR 26 5'11" 179 lbs LSU
Derrick Willies 11 WR 27 6'4" 210 lbs Texas Tech
Eli Rogers 0 WR 29 5'10" 187 lbs Louisville
Fred Lauina 64 G 26 6'4" 315 lbs Oregon State
Jalen Booth 72 T - 6'4" 375 lbs Indiana State
Jarron Jones 77 T 28 6'6" 315 lbs Notre Dame
John Franklin III 1 WR 27 6'1" 185 lbs Florida Atlantic
Jordan Lasley 17 WR 25 6'2" 206 lbs UCLA
Jordan Ta'amu 10 QB 24 6'3" 221 lbs Ole Miss
Juwan Washington 29 RB 25 5'6" 190 lbs San Diego State
Juwann Bushell-Beatty 73 T 25 6'6" 318 lbs Michigan
Keith Mumphery 25 WR 29 6'0" 215 lbs Michigan State
Matthew Burrell Jr. 70 OL - 6'4" 310 lbs Ohio State
Rashard Davis 81 WR 26 5'9" 175 lbs James Madison
Tyler Catalina 0 T 29 6'6" 315 lbs Georgia
Vinny Papale 13 WR 25 6'1" 205 lbs Delaware
DEFENSE POS AGE HT WT COLLEGE
Adam Shuler 0 DE - 6'5" 285 lbs Florida
Anthony Cioffi 22 S 27 6'0" 200 lbs Rutgers
Antonio Reed 42 S 24 6'0" 212 lbs Nebraska
Austrian Robinson 90 DT 26 6'3" 300 lbs Ole Miss
Christian Campbell 7 CB 26 6'1" 195 lbs Penn State
Christian Sam 6 LB 25 6'2" 240 lbs Arizona State
Davante Davis 5 CB - 6'2" 195 lbs Texas
Daylon Mack 94 DT 25 6'1" 340 lbs Texas A&M
Delrick Abrams Jr. 21 CB 25 6'3" 195 lbs Colorado
Emmanuel Beal 43 LB 26 6'0" 223 lbs Oklahoma
Greg Reaves 41 LB 25 6'2" 241 lbs South Florida
John Atkins 99 DT 29 6'3" 320 lbs Georgia
Mekhi Brown 50 DE - 6'5" 241 lbs Tennessee State
Michael Scott 55 DE 25 6'5" 240 lbs Oklahoma State
Obi Melifonwu 20 S 28 6'4" 224 lbs Connecticut
Quenton Meeks 30 CB 25 6'2" 200 lbs Stanford
Rannell Hall 9 CB 29 6'1" 201 lbs UCF
Rashard Causey 2 CB 25 6'0" 195 lbs UCF
Reggie Howard 97 DT 26 6'3" 290 lbs Toledo
Stephen Griffin 40 S - 6'3" 206 lbs North Carolina State
Travis Feeney 56 LB 29 6'4" 240 lbs Washington
Zac Dawe 8 DE - 6'4" 271 lbs Brigham Young
SPECIAL TEAMS POS AGE HT WT COLLEGE
Brandon Wright 16 K 25 5'10" 175 lbs Georgia State
Ryan DiSalvo 44 LS 28 6'4" 245 lbs San Jose State
Tyler Rausa 12 K - 5'9" 180 lbs Boise State

