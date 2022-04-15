Pittsburgh Maulers’ full roster for the 2022 USFL season

The Pittsburgh Maulers will kick off their 2022 USFL season against the Tampa Bay Bandits on April 17. A former New York Giants quarterback will most likely lead them onto the field.

Kyle Lauletta was selected by the Giants in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft after a record-setting career at Richmond. He appeared in two games that year before spending the previous three seasons bouncing between several practice squads, most recently the Cleveland Browns’. The other QB on the roster is the 2019 Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year, Josh Love. The San Jose State alum was on the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad last season.

Running back Madre London, who balled out at Michigan State and Tennessee, was the MVP of the European League of Football in its 2021 debut season. Former Miami Hurricanes wideout Jeff Thomas is also a member of the Maulers.

Ethan Westbrooks should be a force along the defensive line. He was a starter for the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 and picked up nine sacks with them from 2014-18. Linebacker Blair Brown also has a significant amount of NFL experience; he played in 28 games (two starts) while with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017 and 2018.

Here is the rest of the Pittsburgh Maulers’ roster: