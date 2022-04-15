Pittsburgh Maulers’ full roster for the 2022 USFL season

The Pittsburgh Maulers will kick off their 2022 USFL season against the Tampa Bay Bandits on April 17. A former New York Giants quarterback will most likely lead them onto the field.
Kyle Lauletta was selected by the Giants in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft after a record-setting career at Richmond. He appeared in two games that year before spending the previous three seasons bouncing between several practice squads, most recently the Cleveland Browns’. The other QB on the roster is the 2019 Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year, Josh Love. The San Jose State alum was on the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad last season.
Running back Madre London, who balled out at Michigan State and Tennessee, was the MVP of the European League of Football in its 2021 debut season. Former Miami Hurricanes wideout Jeff Thomas is also a member of the Maulers.
Ethan Westbrooks should be a force along the defensive line. He was a starter for the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 and picked up nine sacks with them from 2014-18. Linebacker Blair Brown also has a significant amount of NFL experience; he played in 28 games (two starts) while with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017 and 2018.
Here is the rest of the Pittsburgh Maulers’ roster:
Pittsburgh Maulers Roster
|OFFENSE
|No.
|POS
|AGE
|HT
|WT
|COLLEGE
|OFFENSE
|No.
|POS
|AGE
|HT
|WT
|COLLEGE
|Abdul Beecham
|62
|OL
|25
|6'2"
|321 lbs
|Kansas State
|Bailey Gaither
|4
|WR
|25
|6'0"
|188 lbs
|San Jose State
|Branden Mack
|1
|WR
|23
|6'5"
|220 lbs
|Temple
|Brayden Patton
|58
|OL
|24
|6'5"
|309 lbs
|Northern Illinois
|Charles Baldwin
|72
|T
|-
|6'5"
|305 lbs
|Youngstown State
|Chidi Okeke
|68
|T
|25
|6'6"
|315 lbs
|Tennessee State
|Delvon Hardaway
|7
|WR
|26
|6'0"
|198 lbs
|Fresno State
|Garrett Groshek
|37
|RB
|24
|5'11"
|220 lbs
|Wisconsin
|Hunter Thedford
|85
|TE
|24
|6'6"
|260 lbs
|Utah
|Isaiah Battle
|0
|T
|29
|6'7"
|310 lbs
|Clemson
|Jeff Thomas
|10
|WR
|24
|5'9"
|175 lbs
|Miami (FL)
|Jon Dietzen
|67
|G
|25
|6'4"
|312 lbs
|Wisconsin
|Josh Love
|12
|QB
|25
|6'2"
|205 lbs
|San Jose State
|Justin Evans
|51
|OL
|-
|6'4"
|310 lbs
|South Carolina State
|Kyle Lauletta
|5
|QB
|27
|6'3"
|222 lbs
|Richmond
|Madre London
|0
|RB
|-
|6'1"
|218 lbs
|Tennessee
|Matt Seybert
|17
|TE
|24
|6'4"
|250 lbs
|Michigan State
|Nico Falah
|74
|OL
|27
|6'4"
|301 lbs
|USC
|Tre Walker
|89
|WR
|-
|5'11"
|180 lbs
|San Jose State
|Vadal Alexander
|78
|OL
|28
|6'5"
|336 lbs
|LSU
|Winston Dimel
|38
|FB
|26
|6'1"
|235 lbs
|Kansas State
|DEFENSE
|POS
|AGE
|HT
|WT
|COLLEGE
|Ajene Harris
|3
|CB
|25
|5'10"
|185 lbs
|USC
|Arnold Tarpley III
|21
|S
|25
|6'1"
|203 lbs
|Vanderbilt
|Blair Brown
|52
|LB
|27
|5'11"
|238 lbs
|Ohio
|Boogie Roberts
|91
|DT
|-
|6'2"
|290 lbs
|San Jose State
|Bryce Torneden
|22
|S
|-
|5'9"
|190 lbs
|Kansas
|Carlo Kemp
|99
|DE
|24
|6'5"
|240 lbs
|Michigan
|Dale Warren
|45
|LB
|-
|6'1"
|230 lbs
|Chattanooga
|Darrius Moragne
|97
|DT
|-
|6'5"
|295 lbs
|Kansas
|E.J. Ejiya
|44
|LB
|26
|6'3"
|231 lbs
|North Texas
|Eric Assoua
|56
|DE
|25
|6'2"
|250 lbs
|Western Michigan
|Ethan Westbrooks
|90
|DT
|31
|6'4"
|287 lbs
|West Texas A&M
|Jaylon McClain-Sapp
|24
|CB
|23
|5'10"
|183 lbs
|Marshall
|Jeremiah Pharms Jr.
|92
|DT
|-
|6'3"
|301 lbs
|Friends
|Keith Gipson Jr.
|11
|CB
|-
|6'2"
|200 lbs
|Mary-Hardin Baylor
|Kyahva Tezino
|31
|LB
|24
|6'0"
|235 lbs
|San Diego State
|Malcolm Elmore
|20
|S
|-
|5'11"
|185 lbs
|Central Methodist
|Malcolm Howard
|6
|LB
|29
|6'3"
|225 lbs
|Central Oklahoma
|Nasir Player
|95
|DE
|25
|6'5"
|271 lbs
|East Tennessee State
|Olive Sagapolu
|94
|DT
|25
|6'2"
|341 lbs
|Wisconsin
|Prince Robinson
|23
|CB
|-
|5'11"
|190 lbs
|Tarleton State
|Terrell Bonds
|2
|CB
|25
|5'8"
|182 lbs
|Tennessee State
|Tyson Graham Jr.
|8
|LB
|28
|6'4"
|250 lbs
|South Dakota
|SPECIAL TEAMS
|POS
|AGE
|HT
|WT
|COLLEGE
|Max Duffy
|18
|P
|29
|6'1"
|190 lbs
|Kentucky
|Mitchell Fraboni
|48
|LS
|-
|6'2"
|223 lbs
|Arizona State
|Ramiz Ahmed
|16
|K
|-
|6'0"
|195 lbs
|Nevada