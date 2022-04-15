 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pittsburgh Maulers’ full roster for the 2022 USFL season

The Maulers’ season begins this week. Here are some names you should know on their roster.

The Pittsburgh Maulers will kick off their 2022 USFL season against the Tampa Bay Bandits on April 17. A former New York Giants quarterback will most likely lead them onto the field.

Kyle Lauletta was selected by the Giants in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft after a record-setting career at Richmond. He appeared in two games that year before spending the previous three seasons bouncing between several practice squads, most recently the Cleveland Browns’. The other QB on the roster is the 2019 Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year, Josh Love. The San Jose State alum was on the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad last season.

Running back Madre London, who balled out at Michigan State and Tennessee, was the MVP of the European League of Football in its 2021 debut season. Former Miami Hurricanes wideout Jeff Thomas is also a member of the Maulers.

Ethan Westbrooks should be a force along the defensive line. He was a starter for the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 and picked up nine sacks with them from 2014-18. Linebacker Blair Brown also has a significant amount of NFL experience; he played in 28 games (two starts) while with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017 and 2018.

Here is the rest of the Pittsburgh Maulers’ roster:

Pittsburgh Maulers Roster

OFFENSE No. POS AGE HT WT COLLEGE
Abdul Beecham 62 OL 25 6'2" 321 lbs Kansas State
Bailey Gaither 4 WR 25 6'0" 188 lbs San Jose State
Branden Mack 1 WR 23 6'5" 220 lbs Temple
Brayden Patton 58 OL 24 6'5" 309 lbs Northern Illinois
Charles Baldwin 72 T - 6'5" 305 lbs Youngstown State
Chidi Okeke 68 T 25 6'6" 315 lbs Tennessee State
Delvon Hardaway 7 WR 26 6'0" 198 lbs Fresno State
Garrett Groshek 37 RB 24 5'11" 220 lbs Wisconsin
Hunter Thedford 85 TE 24 6'6" 260 lbs Utah
Isaiah Battle 0 T 29 6'7" 310 lbs Clemson
Jeff Thomas 10 WR 24 5'9" 175 lbs Miami (FL)
Jon Dietzen 67 G 25 6'4" 312 lbs Wisconsin
Josh Love 12 QB 25 6'2" 205 lbs San Jose State
Justin Evans 51 OL - 6'4" 310 lbs South Carolina State
Kyle Lauletta 5 QB 27 6'3" 222 lbs Richmond
Madre London 0 RB - 6'1" 218 lbs Tennessee
Matt Seybert 17 TE 24 6'4" 250 lbs Michigan State
Nico Falah 74 OL 27 6'4" 301 lbs USC
Tre Walker 89 WR - 5'11" 180 lbs San Jose State
Vadal Alexander 78 OL 28 6'5" 336 lbs LSU
Winston Dimel 38 FB 26 6'1" 235 lbs Kansas State
DEFENSE POS AGE HT WT COLLEGE
Ajene Harris 3 CB 25 5'10" 185 lbs USC
Arnold Tarpley III 21 S 25 6'1" 203 lbs Vanderbilt
Blair Brown 52 LB 27 5'11" 238 lbs Ohio
Boogie Roberts 91 DT - 6'2" 290 lbs San Jose State
Bryce Torneden 22 S - 5'9" 190 lbs Kansas
Carlo Kemp 99 DE 24 6'5" 240 lbs Michigan
Dale Warren 45 LB - 6'1" 230 lbs Chattanooga
Darrius Moragne 97 DT - 6'5" 295 lbs Kansas
E.J. Ejiya 44 LB 26 6'3" 231 lbs North Texas
Eric Assoua 56 DE 25 6'2" 250 lbs Western Michigan
Ethan Westbrooks 90 DT 31 6'4" 287 lbs West Texas A&M
Jaylon McClain-Sapp 24 CB 23 5'10" 183 lbs Marshall
Jeremiah Pharms Jr. 92 DT - 6'3" 301 lbs Friends
Keith Gipson Jr. 11 CB - 6'2" 200 lbs Mary-Hardin Baylor
Kyahva Tezino 31 LB 24 6'0" 235 lbs San Diego State
Malcolm Elmore 20 S - 5'11" 185 lbs Central Methodist
Malcolm Howard 6 LB 29 6'3" 225 lbs Central Oklahoma
Nasir Player 95 DE 25 6'5" 271 lbs East Tennessee State
Olive Sagapolu 94 DT 25 6'2" 341 lbs Wisconsin
Prince Robinson 23 CB - 5'11" 190 lbs Tarleton State
Terrell Bonds 2 CB 25 5'8" 182 lbs Tennessee State
Tyson Graham Jr. 8 LB 28 6'4" 250 lbs South Dakota
SPECIAL TEAMS POS AGE HT WT COLLEGE
Max Duffy 18 P 29 6'1" 190 lbs Kentucky
Mitchell Fraboni 48 LS - 6'2" 223 lbs Arizona State
Ramiz Ahmed 16 K - 6'0" 195 lbs Nevada

