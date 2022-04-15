What fights are on this weekend? Boxing schedule for Saturday, April 16

April is a big month for boxing. Ahead of the Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte fight scheduled for Saturday, April 23rd, there is a big night of boxing on Saturday, April 16th. There are two main PPVs to keep an eye on.
The first PPV of the night will feature Conor Benn taking on Chris van Heerden with the WBA Continental welterweight title on the line. The second PPV of the night features a mega welterweight bout between Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugas with three of the four recognized welterweight belts on the line.
Here’s a look at the boxing matches on the schedule for Saturday, April 16.
Conor Benn vs. Chris van Heerden, Welterweight
Start time: 2:00 p.m. ET
Main event ring walks (approx): 5:00 p.m. ET
Live stream: DAZN
- Main event: Conor Benn vs. Chris Van Heerden; for the WBA Continental welterweight title
- Chris Billam-Smith vs. Tommy McCarthy for the EBU European Cruiserweight title
- Alycia Baumgardner vs. Edith Soledad Matthysse for the WBC and IBO super featherweight title
- Jordan Thompson vs. Mariano Angel Gudino; cruiserweight
- Cyrus Pattinson vs. Alexey Tukhtarov; welterweight
- Thomas Whittaker Hart vs. Ben Ridings; light heavyweight
- Campbell Hatton vs.Ezequiel Gregores; lightweight
- Luke Evans vs. Miguel Cesario Antin; super lightweight
- Jack Cullen vs. Vladimir Belujsky; super middleweight
- James Metcalf vs. Evgenii Vazem; super welterweight
Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas, Welterweight
Start time: 9:00 p.m. ET
Main event ring walks (approx): Midnight ET
Live stream: Showtime
- Main event: Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugás, 12 rounds, WBC, IBF, WBA World Welterweight Titles
- Radzhab Butaev vs. Eimantas Stanionis, 12 rounds, WBA (Regular) Welterweight Title
- Isaac Cruz vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa, 12 rounds, lightweight
- Francisco Vargas vs. Jose Valenzuela, 10 rounds, lightweight
- Josesito Lopez vs. Cody Crowley, 10 rounds, welterweight
- Brandun Lee vs. Zachary Ochoa, 10 rounds, super lightweight
- Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Dan Karpency, 8 rounds, super welterweight
- Adrian Taylor vs. Efetobar Apochi, 8 rounds, cruiserweight
- Fernando Garcia vs. Angel Barrientes, 6 rounds, super bantamweight
- Samuel Arnold vs. Darryl Jones, 4 rounds, middleweight
- Nosa Divine Nehikhare vs. Darius Fulghum, 6 rounds, cruiserweight