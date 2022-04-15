What fights are on this weekend? Boxing schedule for Saturday, April 16

April is a big month for boxing. Ahead of the Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte fight scheduled for Saturday, April 23rd, there is a big night of boxing on Saturday, April 16th. There are two main PPVs to keep an eye on.

The first PPV of the night will feature Conor Benn taking on Chris van Heerden with the WBA Continental welterweight title on the line. The second PPV of the night features a mega welterweight bout between Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugas with three of the four recognized welterweight belts on the line.

Here’s a look at the boxing matches on the schedule for Saturday, April 16.

Conor Benn vs. Chris van Heerden, Welterweight

Start time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Main event ring walks (approx): 5:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: DAZN

Main event : Conor Benn vs. Chris Van Heerden; for the WBA Continental welterweight title

Chris Billam-Smith vs. Tommy McCarthy for the EBU European Cruiserweight title

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Edith Soledad Matthysse for the WBC and IBO super featherweight title

Jordan Thompson vs. Mariano Angel Gudino; cruiserweight

Cyrus Pattinson vs. Alexey Tukhtarov; welterweight

Thomas Whittaker Hart vs. Ben Ridings; light heavyweight

Campbell Hatton vs.Ezequiel Gregores; lightweight

Luke Evans vs. Miguel Cesario Antin; super lightweight

Jack Cullen vs. Vladimir Belujsky; super middleweight

James Metcalf vs. Evgenii Vazem; super welterweight

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas, Welterweight

Start time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Main event ring walks (approx): Midnight ET

Live stream: Showtime