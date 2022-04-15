Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas odds: How odds look approaching Saturday’s welterweight unification bout

TGB promotions bring a huge boxing PPV to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, April 16th. The 11-bout card will get started at 9 p.m. ET and the PPV will air on Showtime in the U.S. and TBC in the UK. The main event of the evening is a title unification fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugas. Spence will be putting up his WBC and IBF welterweight titles while Ugas will have the WBA super welterweight title on the line.

Spence is nicknamed “The Truth” and what’s true is that he is one of the best boxers on the planet. He has an undefeated 27-0 record with an astonishing 21 victories by knockout. In October 2019, Spence was in a terrible car accident putting into question whether he would ever return to the ring. He was able to return to boxing in December of 2020 when he took on Danny Garcia. Spence got the unanimous decision victory which was his third decision victory in a row. He had a bout scheduled with Manny Pacquiao for August of 2021, but it was canceled after Spence suffered a fractured orbital bone.

Ugas has a 27-4 record with 12 victories by knockout. His most recent loss came against Shawn Porter in March of 2019. Since then, Ugas has won four fights in a row. He is coming off a unanimous decision victory against Pacquiao in August of 2021. Ugas has had decision victories in three of his last four bouts. The outlier was his match in February of 2020 against Mike Dallas Jr. which ended when his opponent retired after the seventh round.

Ring walks for the main event are expected to take place just after midnight, but that is subject to change depending on the length of the bouts before it.

Odds for Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas

Spence opened as the -550 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Ugas sits as the +400 odds underdog. Their bout has -260 odds to go the distance and +185 odds to end early.

Winning Method Fight Props

Errol Spence Jr. by Decision or Technical Decision: -150

Errol Spence Jr. by KO, TKO or DQ: +225

Draw: +1800

Yordenis Ugas by Decision or Technical Decision: +600

Yordenis Ugas by KO, TKO or DQ: +1200

