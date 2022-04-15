How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 33

The English Premier League heads into Matchday 33 this weekend as the end of the regular season draws closer. Manchester City still sits on top of the table after a grueling 2-2 draw with second place Liverpool last week. The Reds still sit one point behind them as both sides get ready to face off again this weekend in their FA Cup semifinal clash.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Due to postponements, UEFA Champions League and FA Cup congestion, and makeup games from postponed matches earlier in the season happening midweek, the EPL slate only features six matches this weekend. There really aren’t any heavy hitters going at each other this weekend, but there are still matches happening with relatively big implications as we inch closer to the end of the season.

Tottenham will take on Brighton as they look to close the gap on third-place Chelsea. Spurs are riding a four-game winning streak after steamrolling Aston Villa 4-0 last week, while Brighton finally got another win under their belt as they defeated Arsenal 2-1. That marks the end of a six-game winless skid which saw them lose five and draw one in that stretch. Tottenham will host Brighton on Saturday, April 16 with kickoff at 7:30 a.m. ET. It can be seen on the USA Network or Universo on TV, or via livestream on fuboTV.

Here’s a look at the full Matchday 33 schedule ahead of the weekend. All times listed are Eastern.

EPL Matchday 33 schedule

Saturday, April 16

Tottenham Hotspur v. Brighton & Hove Albion, 7:30 a.m. — USA, Universo

Southampton v. Arsenal, 10 a.m. — CNBC, Peacock

Watford v. Brentford, 10 a.m. — Peacock

Manchester United v. Norwich City, 10 a.m. — USA, Universo

Sunday, April 17

Newcastle United v. Leicester City, 9:15 a.m. — USA, Universo

West Ham United v. Burnley, 9:15 a.m. — Peacock