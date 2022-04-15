Premier League table: Who tops EPL standings, who is in relegation danger heading into Matchday 33

The English Premier League heads into Matchday 33 this weekend with just a few weeks left to go until the end of the regular season.

Manchester City stays on top of the table after a hard-fought battle with second place Liverpool last Sunday that ended in a 2-2 draw. Man City took a 2-1 lead in the first half, but Sadio Mane found an equalizer in the 46th minute as neither team could find back of the net again for the remainder. In addition to both sides still being active in UEFA Champions League this week, they’ll meet again on Saturday for a rematch in the form of an FA Cup semifinal clash.

Chelsea got a big 6-0 win over Southampton last weekend, as did Tottenham with a 4-0 win over Aston Villa. The Spurs are just five points behind the Blues as they attempt to chase down fourth place and a coveted spot in next season’s Champions League. Arsenal, West Ham, and Manchester United all follow Tottenham closely, with Arsenal at 54 points and the other two clubs sitting at 51.

Manchester City is still favored to win the title with odds at -280 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Liverpool follows closely with +200 as they battle with City for positioning throughout the final weeks of the season.

At the bottom of the table, Everton put a little distance between themselves and the relegation zone with a big 1-0 win over Manchester United last week. They now sit at 28 points, four points clear of Burnley, who are in the 18th place slot. They’re followed by Watford with 22, and Norwich City in last place with 21 points. Norwich just logged a big 2-0 win last week over Burnley to come within one point of overtaking Watford. All three of the bottom teams are in action this weekend, with each one hoping to get closer to escaping relegation.

Norwich is favored to finish last with odds at -5000, while Watford is at -2000 and Burnley sits at -330. Everton comes in at +275, but if they can keep stringing positive results together, they’ll be safe from relegation come the end of the season.

Here’s a look at the full table ahead of this weekend’s Matchday 33 action.

EPL standings, pre-Matchday 33