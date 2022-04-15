Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Friday, April 15

In typical Friday fashion, there is a huge main slate of baseball games tonight. With only four day games, starting prior to 7 p.m. ET, there will be 11 games in MLB’s main slate that will provide plenty of opportunities for DFS value. The action gets started with the New York Yankees taking on the Baltimore Orioles with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Friday, April 15th.

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET

Jordan Montgomery ($8,800)

DJ LeMahieu ($5,200)

Anthony Rizzo ($5,000)

The Yankees will be taking on Jordan Lyles and the Orioles in the first game of a three-game series. Montgomery got knocked around in his first start of the season but faces a much easier lineup with Baltimore. Rizzo leads the team in home runs and has the batting advantage facing the right-handed Lyles. For Yankees hitters with at least 21 at-bats, LeMahieu is tied for the best batting average on the team. His six hits are tied for second-most on the team.

San Francisco Giants vs. Cleveland Guardians, 7:10 p.m. ET

Carlos Rodon ($9,800)

Brandon Belt ($4,800)

Thairo Estrada ($3,100)

Darin Ruf ($2,900)

Rodon started the 2022 season right where he left off last year’s campaign. Rodon pitched five innings en route to a no-decision in his first start. Oh, and he struck out 12 batters. Belt, Estrada and Ruf have been the best hitters in the early season for the Giants. They will look to continue their strong starts against Zach Plesac. He didn’t record a decision in his first start but went 5.2 innings only giving up three hits. Look for Belt to have the advantage taking on the right-handed Plesac.

Tony Gonsolin ($8,400)

Freddie Freeman ($5,100)

Will Smith ($4,200)

Chris Taylor ($4,000)

The Dodgers have a 4-2 record and took the first game of this four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. Vladimir Gutierrez is taking the mound for the Reds and gave up six hits and two earned runs in his first start of the season. Freeman has started off his season strong, showing that he is adjusting well to his new team. He is still looking for his first long ball of the season, and don’t be surprised if he knocks it against Gutierrez. Smith and Taylor hit for average as well as anyone and have upside in this matchup. The Reds lineup isn’t striking too much fear into the hearts of opposing pitchers so feel confident throwing Gonsolin into your DFS lineup.