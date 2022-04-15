Best MLB bets to consider for Friday, April 15

It’s Jackie Robinson Day in the MLB and everyone will be donning No. 42. There is a full 15-game slate on tap for Friday, April 15th. There are a lot of options for bets to place, but these are our favorites. The action gets started with the Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Mets squaring off with first pitch at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Friday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Friday, April 15

New York Mets -1.5 run line against Arizona Diamondbacks (-125)

Bassitt looked great in his first start of the season with the Mets. He pitched six innings, giving up only three hits while striking out eight and walking one. The Diamondbacks are 2-4 with both of their wins coming as walk-offs. The Mets are one of the best all-around teams in the majors. They have the pitching staff to stifle the Arizona lineup and the New York bats should tee off on Zach Davies who gets the start today for the Diamondbacks.

Carlos Rodon Over 7.5 strikeouts (+110)

Rodon is tied for the highest strikeout prop in Friday’s slate of games. He struck out 12 batters in his first outing against the San Diego Padres. He went five innings and only allowed three hits. Rodon has emerged as one of the most reliable lefties on the mound and that should continue against the Cleveland Guardians.

Matt Olson Over 0.5 hits (-190)

The Atlanta Braves got bodied by the Padres 12-1 in the first game of their four-game series. Matt Olson was a bright spot going 2-4 with a double. He is hitting .407 through the first eight games of the season. MacKenzie Gore takes the mound for San Diego which will be a lefty-lefty matchup for Olson. This will be Gore’s MLB debut so look for Olson to capitalize on his nerves.

Shohei Ohtani Over 0.5 home runs (+225)

The reigning AL MVP is off to a slow start hitting only .172 through seven games. Ohtani is the definition of due at the plate. Matt Bush is the projected starting pitcher for the Texas Rangers even though he is typically a reliever. He may not have that long of an outing, but Ohtani will have a favorable matchup against the right-hander. Not only will Ohtani register a hit, but I think he comes away with his first deep fly of the season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.