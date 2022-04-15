Best MLB player prop bets to consider for April 15

There is a full 15-game slate on tap for Friday, April 15th. There are a lot of options for player props to place, but these are our favorites. The action gets started with the Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Mets squaring off with first pitch at 1:10 p.m. ET.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Friday, April 15

Chris Bassitt, Over 6.5 strikeouts (+115)

Bassitt looked great in his first start of the season for the Mets. He pitched six innings and gave up only three hits and one walk while striking out eight. Today, he takes on the Diamondbacks. They are 2-4 with their two wins coming via a walk-off. If Bassitt looks like he did in his first start, he will not only shut down the Arizona lineup but will also tally at least seven strikeouts.

Manny Machado, Over 0.5 hits (-255)

Machado went 5-6 against the Atlanta Braves in the first game of this four-game series. The San Diego Padres took the 12-1 win and Machado had a two-run home run. This was Machado’s second multi-hit game of the season giving him good momentum into Friday’s matchup against Kyle Wright. It won’t be another five-hit performance, but Machado should tally at least one base knock.

Alex Bregman, Over 0.5 hits (-180)

Bregman has taken over for the Houston Astros lineup in the absence of Carlos Correa who left in free agency. Through six games, he is batting .333 with seven hits. He did go hitless in his last game against the Diamondbacks but has a plus matchup against the Seattle Mariners tonight. Marco Gonzales takes the mound for Seattle and is coming off a start to forget. He only pitched two innings while giving up six hits and three home runs in his first outing this season. Bregman has the hitting advantage facing the lefty and will get back into the hit column on Friday.

