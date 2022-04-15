MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Friday, April 15

It is Jackie Robinson Day and there is a huge main slate of baseball games tonight. With only four day games, starting prior to 7 p.m. ET, there will be 11 games in MLB’s main slate that will provide plenty of opportunities for DFS value. The action gets started with the New York Yankees taking on the Baltimore Orioles with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

Top Pitchers

Dylan Cease, Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays ($10,200) — Cease has a strong showing in his first start of the season. He pitched five innings and only gave up two hits and one earned run while striking out eight. The Rays haven’t gotten off to the best start at the plate despite their 4-3 record through seven games. Cease is the ace of the White Sox and will have the run support to likely come away with another win in this one.

Freddy Peralta, Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals ($10,000) — Peralta is the second-most expensive pitcher for Friday’s DFS slate which comes as a surprise. He took on the Chicago Cubs in his first outing of the season and only pitched four innings giving up three hits and three earned runs. Now, he will face a much tougher Cardinals lineup. Peralta brings decent strikeout stuff to this game but doesn’t have much upside and isn’t worth the risk in your lineup.

Top Hitters

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics ($6,000) — Guerrero Jr. is off to a flaming hot start hitting .333 with four home runs in the early season. He takes on Daulton Jefferies and the Athletics in this game. Jefferies had a great first start to the season getting the win in five innings of two-hit work. The Blue Jays lineup is tough to get through though and Guerrero Jr. should be a rude awakening for Jeffries and come through for your DFS squad.

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers ($5,900) — Trout has four hits on the season and two of them were home runs. The best player in the game has struggled with injuries and is off to a slow start. With the number of players available under $5,000 in DFS today with great matchups, expectations should be lowered for Trout. Could he have a great game? Absolutely. Could you make better choices at a lower cost? Also, yes.

Value Pitcher

Kolby Allard, Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels ($4,800) — This is going to be an interesting game for the Rangers. They’re starting Matt Bush who is a reliever and is expected to only log one or two innings. The ‘Johnny-Whole-Staff’ approach could be in full swing. Allard is expected to be the first arm out of the pen but has history as a starter. If he can get into a groove, he could see multiple innings and have sneaky value for your lineup.

Value Hitter

Alex Bregman, Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners ($4,900) — Bregman has been the best hitter for the Astros in the early part of the season. He will take on left-hander Marco Gonzales for the Mariners in this game. Gonzales only pitched two innings in his first start of the season as he gave up two earned runs on six hits. This is a plus matchup for Bregman and he will get ample chances in the top half of the Houston lineup. He was hitless in his last game but has a great chance to bounce back in this one.