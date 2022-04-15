Moneyline pick, best player prop for Reds vs Dodgers on Friday

The Cincinnati Reds had a brief homestand and are now out west taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Reds will be sending Vladimir Gutierrez to the mound while Tony Gonsolin is on the bump for the Dodgers.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Reds vs. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET

Run line: Reds +1.5 (+105), Dodgers -1.5 (-125)

Total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -240, Reds +195

The Reds have lost three in a row including the first game of this four-game series. They took two of four games from the Atlanta Braves in their first series of the season but took a two-game sweep from the Cleveland Guardians. The Dodgers are 4-2 and have one of the scariest lineups in the major leagues. Gutierrez lost his lone outing of the season so far and will face a lefty-heavy lineup that destroys right-handed pitching. The Dodgers took the first game in the series, and are primed to take the second.

ML pick: Dodgers

Freddie Freeman, Over 0.5 Home Runs (+425)

Freeman has yet to go deep in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He takes on Vladimir Gutierrez and the Cincinnati Reds on Friday. Gutierrez went 4.1 innings in his first start of the season, giving up six hits and two earned runs. He gave up six more flyballs than he did ground balls. Freeman is known for being able to lift the ball and should take advantage of the short porch in left field. Freeman is due for a long ball and I think he gets it today.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.