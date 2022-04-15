Moneyline pick, best player prop for Rays vs White Sox on Friday

The Chicago White Sox will hold their 2022 home opener on Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch from Guaranteed Rate Field is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. Apple TV+ will air the game live exclusively.

Let’s take a look at the betting lines for this game between a pair of 2021 playoff teams and choose a player prop to ride with.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rays vs. White Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET

Run line: Rays +1.5 (-155), White Sox -1.5 (+135)

Total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: White Sox -145, Rays +125

Wander Franco and Luis Robert are just a couple of the big hitting stars who will be on display, but right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease could be the difference in this game. One of the best strikeout pitchers in MLB last season, Cease was dominant in his season debut last week against the Tigers — one run allowed over five innings with just two hits and eight K’s. Neither of these teams have had much trouble scoring in the early going, but Cease has the capability to shut down just about any lineup. He’s the top reason to side with the White Sox on the moneyline.

ML pick: White Sox

Wander Franco, Over 0.5 hits (-190)

Franco is excited to get away from the Oakland Athletics as he went 5-18 over the four-game series. He’s a little cold as he went 0-9 in the final two games of the series. He takes on Dylan Cease for the White Sox which is a tough matchup. Franco’s switch-hitting will benefit him in this one. and should be enough to help him come away with a hit in this game.

