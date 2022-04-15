Moneyline pick, best player prop for Twins vs Red Sox on Friday

The Minnesota Twins start a seven-game road trip starting on Friday with a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox. The projected starters for Game 1 will be Joe Ryan for Minnesota and Nick Pivetta for Boston.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Twins vs. Red Sox, 2:10 p.m. ET

Run line: Twins -1.5 (+145), Red Sox +1.5 (-165)

Total: 10.5

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -115, Twins -105

The Twins are 2-4 and the Red Sox are 3-3 to start the season. Neither starting pitcher had a good first outing and is looking to bounce back in this game. Ryan pitched 4.0 innings and had four walks, four strikeouts with a 4.50 ERA in his loss. Pivetta also took the loss in 5.2 innings with four hits, but two being home runs. Each of these lineups are needing a spark which has this game with close odds for both teams. Byron Buxton and Rafael Devers are the hitters to watch in this one.

ML pick: Red Sox

Rafael Devers, Over 1.5 hits (+200)

Devers has a hit in every game this season so far. He has been a consistent part of the Boston lineup and has a good matchup today. Devers bats lefty taking on the right-handed Ryan. He started Opening Day for Minnesota, but only pitched four innings. Devers has had a grat start to the season and that continues in the first game of this series.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.