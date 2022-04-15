 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Moneyline pick, best player prop for Twins vs Red Sox on Friday

We go over some of the best betting options for Friday’s matchup between the Twins and Red Sox.

By TeddyRicketson
Rafael Devers #11 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates after scoring against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning at Comerica Park on April 13, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images

The Minnesota Twins start a seven-game road trip starting on Friday with a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox. The projected starters for Game 1 will be Joe Ryan for Minnesota and Nick Pivetta for Boston.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Twins vs. Red Sox, 2:10 p.m. ET

Run line: Twins -1.5 (+145), Red Sox +1.5 (-165)
Total: 10.5
Moneyline odds: Red Sox -115, Twins -105

The Twins are 2-4 and the Red Sox are 3-3 to start the season. Neither starting pitcher had a good first outing and is looking to bounce back in this game. Ryan pitched 4.0 innings and had four walks, four strikeouts with a 4.50 ERA in his loss. Pivetta also took the loss in 5.2 innings with four hits, but two being home runs. Each of these lineups are needing a spark which has this game with close odds for both teams. Byron Buxton and Rafael Devers are the hitters to watch in this one.

ML pick: Red Sox

Rafael Devers, Over 1.5 hits (+200)

Devers has a hit in every game this season so far. He has been a consistent part of the Boston lineup and has a good matchup today. Devers bats lefty taking on the right-handed Ryan. He started Opening Day for Minnesota, but only pitched four innings. Devers has had a grat start to the season and that continues in the first game of this series.

