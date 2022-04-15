2022 NBA playoffs bracket, seeding for Eastern Conference

The 2022 NBA playoff bracket is officially set with the final 16 teams left in the 2021-22 season. Here’s a look at the East playoff bracket, along with the odds for each first-round matchup courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 NBA playoffs: Eastern Conference bracket

No. 1 Miami Heat vs. No. 8 Atlanta Hawks

Odds to win series: TBD

No. 4 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 5 Toronto Raptors

Odds to win series: 76ers -180, Raptors +150

The winner of the Heat-Cavaliers/Hawks series will play the winner of the 76ers/Raptors series in the second round of the 2022 playoffs.

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets

Odds to win series: Celtics -130, Nets +110

No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 6 Chicago Bulls

Odds to win series: Bucks -1000, Bulls +650

The winner of the Celtics-Nets series will play the winner of the Bucks-Bulls series in the second round of the 2022 playoffs.