2022 NBA playoffs bracket, seeding for Eastern Conference

We take a look at the matchups in the Eastern Conference bracket for the 2022 NBA playoffs.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Boston Celtics v Chicago Bulls
DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls walks up the court against the Boston Celtics at the United Center on April 06, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. The Celtics defeated the Bulls 117-94.
The 2022 NBA playoff bracket is officially set with the final 16 teams left in the 2021-22 season. Here’s a look at the East playoff bracket, along with the odds for each first-round matchup courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 NBA playoffs: Eastern Conference bracket

No. 1 Miami Heat vs. No. 8 Atlanta Hawks

Odds to win series: TBD

No. 4 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 5 Toronto Raptors

Odds to win series: 76ers -180, Raptors +150

The winner of the Heat-Cavaliers/Hawks series will play the winner of the 76ers/Raptors series in the second round of the 2022 playoffs.

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets

Odds to win series: Celtics -130, Nets +110

No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 6 Chicago Bulls

Odds to win series: Bucks -1000, Bulls +650

The winner of the Celtics-Nets series will play the winner of the Bucks-Bulls series in the second round of the 2022 playoffs.

