2022 NBA playoffs bracket, seeding for Western Conference

We take a look at the matchups in the Western Conference bracket for the 2022 NBA playoffs.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors warms up before the game against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center on March 16, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
The Western conference bracket is set with the conclusion of the play-in tournament. The final eight teams in the conference have been paired up as they enter the last stage of the 2021-22 NBA season. Here’s a look at the playoff bracket in the West, along with series odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 NBA playoffs: Western Conference bracket

No. 1 Phoenix Suns vs. No. 8 New Orleans Pelicans

Odds to win series: Suns -1000, Pelicans +650

No. 4 Dallas Mavericks vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Odds to win series: Mavericks +230, Jazz -300

The winner of Suns-Pelicans will face the winner of Mavericks-Jazz in the second round.

No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves

Odds to win series: Grizzlies -330, Timberwolves +260

No. 3 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 Denver Nuggets

Odds to win series: Warriors -250, Nuggets +210

The winner of Grizzlies-Timberwolves will face the winner of Warriors-Nuggets in the second round.

