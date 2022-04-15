2022 NBA playoffs bracket, seeding for Western Conference

The Western conference bracket is set with the conclusion of the play-in tournament. The final eight teams in the conference have been paired up as they enter the last stage of the 2021-22 NBA season. Here’s a look at the playoff bracket in the West, along with series odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 NBA playoffs: Western Conference bracket

No. 1 Phoenix Suns vs. No. 8 New Orleans Pelicans

Odds to win series: Suns -1000, Pelicans +650

No. 4 Dallas Mavericks vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Odds to win series: Mavericks +230, Jazz -300

The winner of Suns-Pelicans will face the winner of Mavericks-Jazz in the second round.

No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves

Odds to win series: Grizzlies -330, Timberwolves +260

No. 3 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 Denver Nuggets

Odds to win series: Warriors -250, Nuggets +210

The winner of Grizzlies-Timberwolves will face the winner of Warriors-Nuggets in the second round.