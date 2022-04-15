How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream and what to watch on the April 15th episode

AEW returns to your screens tonight with a special live edition of Rampage coming from the Curtis Culwell Center in the Dallas suburb of Garland, TX. Please note that tonight’s episode will have a special start time at 7 p.m. due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA play-in tournament later this evening.

This will be a big show as the AEW World title will be on the line tonight.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, April 15th

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

The big headliner for this special edition of Rampage will feature AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defending his title against Adam Cole in a Texas Death Match. This will be the culmination of a feud that has lasted for multiple months with Page previously defeating Cole at the Revolution pay-per-view in March. The winner of this will most likely next enter a program with CM Punk, who has made his title aspirations known for the last several weeks.

Also on the show, we’ll get a trios match as the Blackpool Combat Club will battle the Gunn Club. Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and William Regal officially added Wheeler Yuta to their ranks last week, so we’ll see how the new unit operates. We’ll also get another qualifying match for the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament as Ruby Soho will go one-on-one with Robyn Renegade.