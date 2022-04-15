How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream and what to watch for April 15th episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new live episode coming from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA.

As we move further away from the shadow of Wrestlemania 38, we move closer to the Wrestlemania Backlash pay-per-view set to take place on May 8 in Providence, RI. We’ll be sure to get more build towards that event on tonight’s episode of Smackdown.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, April 15th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: FOX

Live stream: FOX.com/live or FOX Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

Last week, Roman Reigns revealed his grand plans for the Bloodline moving forward as he gave orders for The Usos to unify the Smackdown and Raw Tag Team Championships. The twin brothers did appear during the main event of Raw this past Monday, where they attacked Randy Orton following RK-Bro’s match against the Street Profits and stood tall with both belts. We’ll most likely get an official announcement for a unifying tag match at Backlash tonight.

As for Reigns himself, it appears that Shinsuke Nakamura will be the first one to challenge hom for his newly unified WWE Universal Championship. Nak came out during the main event segment last week but the “Tribal Chief” immediately cut him off from saying anything. After a hug, The Usos delivered a double superkick to the “King of Strongstyle”. We’ll see how this title feud progresses tonight.

Dissatisfied with how Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair cheated in their match at Wrestlemania, Ronda Rousey came out last week and officially challenged Flair to an I Quit match at Backlash. The champ initially declined the challenge but the match was made official over the weekend. We’ll see how the “Queen” responds to Rousey tonight.

Also on the show, we’ll get a rematch from last week as Drew McIntyre will go one-on-one with Sami Zayn and Ricochet will put the Intercontinental Championship on the line when facing Jinder Mahal. We’ll also be sure to see more of the newly called up superstars like Gunther and Raquel Rodriguez.