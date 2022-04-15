Odds to win College World Series midway through 2022 season

With a white-hot 31-2 start, including a perfect 23-0 record at home in Knoxville, the Tennessee Volunteers are the favorites to win the 2022 College World Series at the midpoint of the season according to bookmakers.

The Vols are 13-1 against Quad 1 opponents, which they’ll continue to see plenty of in the deep Southeastern Conference. A shocking mid-week loss to RPI No. 96 Tennessee Tech on Tuesday might have hurt the Vols in the eyes of the power rankings, but certainly not bettors. Their weekend rotation of freshman Chase Burns, sophomore Chase Dollander, and freshman Drew Beam is borderline absurd, with the Sunday starter Beam holding a 1.14 ERA and a 7-0 record in eight starts.

Following the Vols are the Oregon State Beavers, who are 25-7 heading into a non-conference weekend with the Dirtbags of Long Beach State. OSU is led offensively by centerfielder Jacob Melton, who has a 1.136 OPS in 130 at-bats this season. Friday night starter Cooper Hjerpe has an outrageous 77 K’s in 47.2 innings pitched with a .86 WHIP so far in 2022.

Three of the next four teams off the board are in the SEC, as future league member Texas is followed by Arkansas, Vanderbilt, and LSU. The highest-rated ACC teams are a tie between Notre Dame and Virginia despite being ahead of the Pac-12 in league-wide RPI so far this season.

Here is the complete list of college baseball odds for the 2022 season as of April 15th from DraftKings Sportsbook*

NCAA Baseball Odds April 15th Team Odds Team Odds Tennessee +450 Oregon State +1000 Texas +1200 Arkansas +1200 Vanderbilt +1500 LSU +1800 Oklahoma State +1800 Texas Tech +2000 Notre Dame +2000 Virginia +2000 Stanford +2200 Arizona +2500 Miami FL +2500 Ole Miss +2800 Georgia Tech +2800 Florida +3000 UCLA +3500 TCU +3500 Mississippi State +4500 Gonzaga +4500 Florida State +4500 UC Santa Barbara +5000 Oregon +5000 North Carolina +5000 Louisville +5500 North Carolina State +5500 Southern Mississippi +5500 Georgia +6500 DBU +6500 Liberty +7500 Louisiana Tech +7500 Maryland +9000 Clemson +9000 Kentucky +9000 Tulane +9000 Oklahoma +10000 San Diego +10000 Texas State +10000 UC Irvine +10000 Auburn +10000 Old Dominion +10000 Alabama +10000 Wake Forest +10000 Michigan +10000 Virginia Tech +10000 USC +15000 Texas A&M +15000 Arizona State +15000 East Carolina +15000 Grand Canyon +15000 Connecticut +15000 West Virginia +15000 California +15000 South Carolina +15000 Coastal Carolina +15000 Duke +20000 Nebraska +20000 Baylor +20000 Long Beach State +20000 Pepperdine +20000 South Alabama +20000 UCF +20000 VCU +20000 Charlotte +20000 Purdue +20000 Louisiana-Lafayette +20000 Washington State +20000 Mercer +20000 Cal State Northridge +20000 Santa Clara +25000 Kansas State +25000 UNLV +25000 Iowa +25000 South Florida +25000 San Diego State +25000 Cal Poly +30000 Campbell +30000 Indiana +30000 Cal Baptist +30000 Pittsburgh +30000 Presbyterian +30000 Wright State +30000 Sam Houston +30000 Cal State Fullerton +30000 Nevada +30000 Sacramento State +30000 San Francisco +30000 BYU +40000 Missouri +40000 Washington +40000 Indiana State +40000 UT Arlington +40000 FGCU +40000 UTSA +40000 Ohio State +40000 Florida Atlantic +40000 Georgia Southern +40000 Wichita State +40000 Saint Marys +40000 Fresno State +40000 Cincinnati +40000 Central Michigan +40000 Northeastern +50000 Rice +50000 UNCW +50000 New Mexico +50000 Hawaii +50000 Jacksonville State +50000 ULM +50000 UC San Diego +50000 Boston College +50000 Utah +50000 Southern Illinois +50000 Portland +50000 UTRGV +50000 Troy +50000 Illinois State +60000 Kansas +60000 Illinois +60000 Bradley +60000 Stetson +60000 Middle Tennessee +60000 Ball State +70000 Air Force +70000 Wofford +70000 Missouri State +70000 Evansville +70000 UNC Greensboro +70000 Samford +70000 LMU +70000 Western Kentucky +70000

* Teams from New Jersey not included

