Odds to win College World Series midway through 2022 season

With a white-hot 31-2 start, including a perfect 23-0 record at home in Knoxville, the Tennessee Volunteers are the favorites to win the 2022 College World Series at the midpoint of the season according to bookmakers.
The Vols are 13-1 against Quad 1 opponents, which they’ll continue to see plenty of in the deep Southeastern Conference. A shocking mid-week loss to RPI No. 96 Tennessee Tech on Tuesday might have hurt the Vols in the eyes of the power rankings, but certainly not bettors. Their weekend rotation of freshman Chase Burns, sophomore Chase Dollander, and freshman Drew Beam is borderline absurd, with the Sunday starter Beam holding a 1.14 ERA and a 7-0 record in eight starts.
Following the Vols are the Oregon State Beavers, who are 25-7 heading into a non-conference weekend with the Dirtbags of Long Beach State. OSU is led offensively by centerfielder Jacob Melton, who has a 1.136 OPS in 130 at-bats this season. Friday night starter Cooper Hjerpe has an outrageous 77 K’s in 47.2 innings pitched with a .86 WHIP so far in 2022.
Three of the next four teams off the board are in the SEC, as future league member Texas is followed by Arkansas, Vanderbilt, and LSU. The highest-rated ACC teams are a tie between Notre Dame and Virginia despite being ahead of the Pac-12 in league-wide RPI so far this season.
Here is the complete list of college baseball odds for the 2022 season as of April 15th from DraftKings Sportsbook*
NCAA Baseball Odds April 15th
|Team
|Odds
|Team
|Odds
|Tennessee
|+450
|Oregon State
|+1000
|Texas
|+1200
|Arkansas
|+1200
|Vanderbilt
|+1500
|LSU
|+1800
|Oklahoma State
|+1800
|Texas Tech
|+2000
|Notre Dame
|+2000
|Virginia
|+2000
|Stanford
|+2200
|Arizona
|+2500
|Miami FL
|+2500
|Ole Miss
|+2800
|Georgia Tech
|+2800
|Florida
|+3000
|UCLA
|+3500
|TCU
|+3500
|Mississippi State
|+4500
|Gonzaga
|+4500
|Florida State
|+4500
|UC Santa Barbara
|+5000
|Oregon
|+5000
|North Carolina
|+5000
|Louisville
|+5500
|North Carolina State
|+5500
|Southern Mississippi
|+5500
|Georgia
|+6500
|DBU
|+6500
|Liberty
|+7500
|Louisiana Tech
|+7500
|Maryland
|+9000
|Clemson
|+9000
|Kentucky
|+9000
|Tulane
|+9000
|Oklahoma
|+10000
|San Diego
|+10000
|Texas State
|+10000
|UC Irvine
|+10000
|Auburn
|+10000
|Old Dominion
|+10000
|Alabama
|+10000
|Wake Forest
|+10000
|Michigan
|+10000
|Virginia Tech
|+10000
|USC
|+15000
|Texas A&M
|+15000
|Arizona State
|+15000
|East Carolina
|+15000
|Grand Canyon
|+15000
|Connecticut
|+15000
|West Virginia
|+15000
|California
|+15000
|South Carolina
|+15000
|Coastal Carolina
|+15000
|Duke
|+20000
|Nebraska
|+20000
|Baylor
|+20000
|Long Beach State
|+20000
|Pepperdine
|+20000
|South Alabama
|+20000
|UCF
|+20000
|VCU
|+20000
|Charlotte
|+20000
|Purdue
|+20000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|+20000
|Washington State
|+20000
|Mercer
|+20000
|Cal State Northridge
|+20000
|Santa Clara
|+25000
|Kansas State
|+25000
|UNLV
|+25000
|Iowa
|+25000
|South Florida
|+25000
|San Diego State
|+25000
|Cal Poly
|+30000
|Campbell
|+30000
|Indiana
|+30000
|Cal Baptist
|+30000
|Pittsburgh
|+30000
|Presbyterian
|+30000
|Wright State
|+30000
|Sam Houston
|+30000
|Cal State Fullerton
|+30000
|Nevada
|+30000
|Sacramento State
|+30000
|San Francisco
|+30000
|BYU
|+40000
|Missouri
|+40000
|Washington
|+40000
|Indiana State
|+40000
|UT Arlington
|+40000
|FGCU
|+40000
|UTSA
|+40000
|Ohio State
|+40000
|Florida Atlantic
|+40000
|Georgia Southern
|+40000
|Wichita State
|+40000
|Saint Marys
|+40000
|Fresno State
|+40000
|Cincinnati
|+40000
|Central Michigan
|+40000
|Northeastern
|+50000
|Rice
|+50000
|UNCW
|+50000
|New Mexico
|+50000
|Hawaii
|+50000
|Jacksonville State
|+50000
|ULM
|+50000
|UC San Diego
|+50000
|Boston College
|+50000
|Utah
|+50000
|Southern Illinois
|+50000
|Portland
|+50000
|UTRGV
|+50000
|Troy
|+50000
|Illinois State
|+60000
|Kansas
|+60000
|Illinois
|+60000
|Bradley
|+60000
|Stetson
|+60000
|Middle Tennessee
|+60000
|Ball State
|+70000
|Air Force
|+70000
|Wofford
|+70000
|Missouri State
|+70000
|Evansville
|+70000
|UNC Greensboro
|+70000
|Samford
|+70000
|LMU
|+70000
|Western Kentucky
|+70000
* Teams from New Jersey not included
