Odds to win College World Series midway through 2022 season

The SEC is on top of the odds board as we’re less than 40 days from conference tournaments.

By Collin Sherwin
Evan Russell celebrate with teammates after hitting a home run during the Missouri at Tennessee baseball game at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Jamar Coach/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

With a white-hot 31-2 start, including a perfect 23-0 record at home in Knoxville, the Tennessee Volunteers are the favorites to win the 2022 College World Series at the midpoint of the season according to bookmakers.

The Vols are 13-1 against Quad 1 opponents, which they’ll continue to see plenty of in the deep Southeastern Conference. A shocking mid-week loss to RPI No. 96 Tennessee Tech on Tuesday might have hurt the Vols in the eyes of the power rankings, but certainly not bettors. Their weekend rotation of freshman Chase Burns, sophomore Chase Dollander, and freshman Drew Beam is borderline absurd, with the Sunday starter Beam holding a 1.14 ERA and a 7-0 record in eight starts.

Following the Vols are the Oregon State Beavers, who are 25-7 heading into a non-conference weekend with the Dirtbags of Long Beach State. OSU is led offensively by centerfielder Jacob Melton, who has a 1.136 OPS in 130 at-bats this season. Friday night starter Cooper Hjerpe has an outrageous 77 K’s in 47.2 innings pitched with a .86 WHIP so far in 2022.

Three of the next four teams off the board are in the SEC, as future league member Texas is followed by Arkansas, Vanderbilt, and LSU. The highest-rated ACC teams are a tie between Notre Dame and Virginia despite being ahead of the Pac-12 in league-wide RPI so far this season.

Here is the complete list of college baseball odds for the 2022 season as of April 15th from DraftKings Sportsbook*

NCAA Baseball Odds April 15th

Team Odds
Team Odds
Tennessee +450
Oregon State +1000
Texas +1200
Arkansas +1200
Vanderbilt +1500
LSU +1800
Oklahoma State +1800
Texas Tech +2000
Notre Dame +2000
Virginia +2000
Stanford +2200
Arizona +2500
Miami FL +2500
Ole Miss +2800
Georgia Tech +2800
Florida +3000
UCLA +3500
TCU +3500
Mississippi State +4500
Gonzaga +4500
Florida State +4500
UC Santa Barbara +5000
Oregon +5000
North Carolina +5000
Louisville +5500
North Carolina State +5500
Southern Mississippi +5500
Georgia +6500
DBU +6500
Liberty +7500
Louisiana Tech +7500
Maryland +9000
Clemson +9000
Kentucky +9000
Tulane +9000
Oklahoma +10000
San Diego +10000
Texas State +10000
UC Irvine +10000
Auburn +10000
Old Dominion +10000
Alabama +10000
Wake Forest +10000
Michigan +10000
Virginia Tech +10000
USC +15000
Texas A&M +15000
Arizona State +15000
East Carolina +15000
Grand Canyon +15000
Connecticut +15000
West Virginia +15000
California +15000
South Carolina +15000
Coastal Carolina +15000
Duke +20000
Nebraska +20000
Baylor +20000
Long Beach State +20000
Pepperdine +20000
South Alabama +20000
UCF +20000
VCU +20000
Charlotte +20000
Purdue +20000
Louisiana-Lafayette +20000
Washington State +20000
Mercer +20000
Cal State Northridge +20000
Santa Clara +25000
Kansas State +25000
UNLV +25000
Iowa +25000
South Florida +25000
San Diego State +25000
Cal Poly +30000
Campbell +30000
Indiana +30000
Cal Baptist +30000
Pittsburgh +30000
Presbyterian +30000
Wright State +30000
Sam Houston +30000
Cal State Fullerton +30000
Nevada +30000
Sacramento State +30000
San Francisco +30000
BYU +40000
Missouri +40000
Washington +40000
Indiana State +40000
UT Arlington +40000
FGCU +40000
UTSA +40000
Ohio State +40000
Florida Atlantic +40000
Georgia Southern +40000
Wichita State +40000
Saint Marys +40000
Fresno State +40000
Cincinnati +40000
Central Michigan +40000
Northeastern +50000
Rice +50000
UNCW +50000
New Mexico +50000
Hawaii +50000
Jacksonville State +50000
ULM +50000
UC San Diego +50000
Boston College +50000
Utah +50000
Southern Illinois +50000
Portland +50000
UTRGV +50000
Troy +50000
Illinois State +60000
Kansas +60000
Illinois +60000
Bradley +60000
Stetson +60000
Middle Tennessee +60000
Ball State +70000
Air Force +70000
Wofford +70000
Missouri State +70000
Evansville +70000
UNC Greensboro +70000
Samford +70000
LMU +70000
Western Kentucky +70000

* Teams from New Jersey not included

