Pick on the Moneyline for Rays-White Sox on Friday

The Tampa Bay Rays are uncharacteristically entering their road series with the Chicago White Sox having lost three of their last four games and will turn to Drew Rasmussen to get things on track on Friday.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Chicago White Sox (-145, 8.5)

After coming over from the Milwaukee Brewers last season, Rasmussen began his time with the Rays as a reliever before starting full time, making nine regular starts since August of 2021, posting a 1.76 ERA with the Rays 7-2 in those starts and opponents hitting just under .175 off of him.

The Rays will try to lend Rasmussen some run support by getting to Dylan Cease, who’s biggest issue is giving out walks with a career walk rate of 4.2 per nine innings with 1.5 home runs per nine innings allowed at home.

This is Rays first game on the road this season after in 2021, led the league in runs per game on the road with 5.6 despite ranking 27th in strikeout rate with 24.9% of at-bats ending in a strikeout.

The White Sox bullpen ranks 11th in ERA since the 2021 All Star Break while the Rays have the best bullpen ERA of any American League team in this span.

The Rays have had the best road record among American League teams each of the past two seasons and will pick up where they left off last season with a win in Chicago on Friday.

The Play: Rays +125

