Crescent City Classic 2022: Start time, course map, live stream for New Orleans 10k

The Crescent City Classic returns to in-person racing in 2022. The race was held virtually the last two years. On Saturday, April 16th the 10k in New Orleans, Louisiana returns. This race was last held live in 2019. The 2022 Crescent City Classic will start at 9 a.m. ET. Just a reminder that New Orleans is in the central time zone so adjust times accordingly.

Start time

Buses begin running from City Park to the start area at Champions Square at 6:30 a.m. ET. There will be a pre-race warm up led by Ochsner Fitness Center at 7 a.m. CT. The race itself begins at 9 a.m. CT.

How to watch

The best way to catch the action will be in-person. You can cheer on the participants and then take part in the RaceFest celebration that will last until 2 p.m. ET.

Course map

The course will start in front of the Caesars Superdome on Poydras St. The course will weave through the streets of New Orleans and through New Orleans City Park. It culminates on Lelong Ave. ahead of the New Orleans Museum of Art. A full description of the course and a map are available here under the “Course Description” tab.

Who won the last race?

Jairus Birech from Kenya had the fastest male time finishing the 10k in 27:53. The fastest time for a female was set by Celliphine Chespol of Kenya who finished in 31:42.