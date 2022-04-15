Why is AEW Rampage starting at a different time tonight?

AEW will come with a special live episode of Rampage tonight from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX, and viewers will be treated to a main event featuring AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page putting his title on the line against Adam Cole in a Texas Death Match. Viewers should note that this episode of Rampage will have a special start time of 7 p.m. ET instead of its usual start time of 10 p.m. ET.

This change is directly a result of TNT’s coverage of the NBA play-in tournament later that evening, where the elimination showdown between the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Clippers will tip of at 10 p.m. ET. This isn’t the first-time the upstart wrestling company has had its schedule altered because of the NBA postseason as a few of these changes happened last summer as well. AEW’s flagship show Dynamite switched from TNT to TBS this past Saturday in part to alleviate these schedule conflicts from happening.

As of now, this should be the only interruption Rampage experiences because of the postseason. ESPN normally handles Friday night games in the NBA, so the wrestling show should be good at its normal time moving forward.