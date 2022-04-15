MLB injury roundup: Latest injury news and updates for Friday, April 15

It may be Good Friday, but for some MLB players, this Friday is also a painful one. Here are some injury updates heading into the second weekend of the regular season.

Byron Buxton, OF, Minnesota Twins

The Twins’ star center fielder left Friday’s game in the first inning after suffering a right knee injury as he slid into second base on a double. Buxton immediately departed the game. Injuries are nothing new for the uber-talented outfielder, who has played more than 100 games in a season only once during his eight-year MLB career.

Jacob deGrom, SP, New York Mets

deGrom could be close to beginning his ramp-up period for the regular season. The Mets’ ace was shut down a couple of weeks ago after he was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right shoulder blade. He will undergo an MRI on April 22. If that exam comes back clean, deGrom would be cleared to start throwing again. He would need about a month to ramp up for the season, meaning that deGrom won’t pitch for the Mets before late May at the earliest.

Javy Baez, SS, Detroit Tigers

Baez is once again out of the Tigers’ lineup as he continues to deal with right thumb soreness. Baez was originally scheduled to play on Wednesday and Thursday before being scratched prior to first pitch because of the ailment. He has already been ruled out for Friday’s game against the Royals. Baez missed some time in 2021 because of pain in that thumb.

Blake Snell, SP, San Diego Padres

Snell was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday due to a left adductor strain, an injury he suffered shortly before his scheduled start on Sunday against the D-backs. Snell dealt with the same injury at the end of last season. Heralded pitching prospect MacKenzie Gore will take Snell’s place in the Padres’ rotation and make his MLB debut Friday versus the Atlanta Braves.

Jonathan India, 2B, Cincinnati Reds

The reigning NL Rookie of the Year departed Thursday’s game against the Dodgers in the fifth inning due to right hamstring tightness. India is considered day-to-day for now.

John Means, SP, Baltimore Orioles

The left-hander was pulled early from his Wednesday start due to the dreaded forearm tightness, an ailment that can sometimes be a precursor to Tommy John surgery. Means underwent an MRI on Thursday and was placed on the injured list Friday with what was officially termed as a left elbow strain. The severity of the strain is unclear.

Teoscar Hernandez, OF, Toronto Blue Jays

Hernandez was placed on the injured list Thursday due to the left oblique strain he suffered during Wednesday’s game against the Yankees. A first-time All-Star in 2021 and a two-time Silver Slugger winner, Hernandez had a .961 OPS through his first six games this year.