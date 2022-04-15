Luka Doncic OUT Saturday vs. Jazz with calf strain

The Dallas Mavericks have formally ruled Luka Doncic out for Saturday’s game against the Utah Jazz. The guard came down with a calf strain in the regular season finale, putting him out indefinitely. While the Mavericks haven’t ruled him out for the series, this is not a good start for the team entering the 2022 playoffs.

Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic (calf strain) will be out for Game 1 vs. Utah on Saturday and significant concern remains for his availability Monday in Game 2, sources tell ESPN. Mavs will play long game w/ injury and take it day-by-day after playing without him Saturday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 15, 2022

This is obviously a huge blow for Dallas, as Doncic was an all-around star for the team. He was carrying this unit offensively and now the Mavericks have to find other sources of scoring. Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson are the most likely to take on bigger roles offensively, while Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock become important shooters on the perimeter now.

The Jazz were listed as 5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook but will likely see some movement with Doncic being ruled out. We’ll see who steps up for Dallas with the star guard sidelined.