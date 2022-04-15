Twins CF Byron Buxton exits in first inning Friday with apparent injury

Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton departed Friday’s game versus the Boston Red Sox in the first inning with an apparent injury.

Buxton started the game by popping a ball up into short left field that fell between some confused Red Sox. Seeing his good fortune, Buxton hustled and slid feet-first into second base for a double. However, he immediately slapped the ground in pain when he got to the base before getting up and walking directly off the field. He has been replaced by Nick Gordon.

Byron Buxton left the game after this slide into second. Hoping he’s okay pic.twitter.com/4yICUetbP5 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 15, 2022

Buxton had three home runs and a .976 OPS entering Friday. The 28-year-old center fielder is one of the game’s most talented players but also one of its most star-crossed. Buxton has played in more than 100 games only once over his seven previous MLB seasons due to a bevy of injuries.

Buxton was off to an MVP-level start in 2021 with nine homers and a .370 batting average through his first 24 games until a strained hip put him on the shelf for more than a month. He then broke his right hand when he was hit by a pitch just three games after he returned.

His 2020 season was cut short by concussion-like symptoms after getting jit in the helmet by a pitch. He played in just 87 games in ‘19 before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery.