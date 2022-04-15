Bryson DeChambeau has hand surgery, expected to miss two months

Bryson DeChambeau has been dealing with an injury in his left hand. He decided to have surgery on it and it was successful, per his Instagram. With the injury recovery timeline for DeChambeau, he is expected to miss the PGA Championship next month.

DeChambeau said that he has been dealing with a hairline fracture in his hand as well as a torn left hip labrum. He tweaked both injuries in Saudi Arabia and doctors advised him to recover over a four-month time period. DeChambeau pushed his recovery and returned in two months to try and compete in the 2022 Masters. He hasn’t looked himself and his performances since the injury have been awful showing that he came back before he should’ve.

DeChambeau has said that he will now take sufficient time to recover fully. We don’t have an exact timeline for recovery. What we do know, as of today, is that he will miss next month’s PGA Championship and is expected to be sidelined for at least two months. The next major that he will turn his attention to is the 2022 U.S. Open which will take place June 16-19. DeChambeau won the event in 2020.