Why is Seiya Suzuki not in Cubs lineup Friday vs. Rockies?

The Chicago Cubs will continue their four-game weekend road series at the Colorado Rockies tonight and will do so without outfielder Seiya Suzuki. It appears that the rookie sensation is just getting the night off and will be back in the lineup for tomorrow’s showdown at Coors Field.

Suzuki has been as good as advertised in his debut season in the majors and is already an early candidate for National League Rookie of the Year. Through 19 at bats, the Tokyo native is batting .368 with three home runs and 10 RBI while recording a base hit in all six of his games. He’s also drawn five walks as well, so he’s been extremely valuable for both the Cubs and fantasy managers in his sheer ability to get on base. With this being a 162-game season, you need maintenance days for these guys and this a good spot for one early on the year.

Colorado enters tonight’s game as a 1.5-run favorite courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is currently set at 10.