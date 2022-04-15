Yordan Alvarez put on injury list due to health and safety protocols

Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez was put on the injured list for health and safety protocols prior to Friday’s game against the Seattle Mariners.

It hasn’t been announced if Alvarez has tested positive for COVID-19 or is a close contact, but he did miss the team’s two previous games with an illness. His timetable to return to the field will depend on his test results and his vaccination status. Alvarez tested positive for COVID-19 during the 2020 season and was on the league’s COVID injured list twice in 2021.

The 2019 AL Rookie of the Year is off to a slow start in 2022 as he is just 2-for-142 at the plate with one home run. However, he has yet to strike out this year and has a 99.3 average exit velocity, one of the highest marks in MLB. Considering how firmly he is hitting the ball, Alvarez has an expected batting average of .331 and an expected slugging percentage of .728.