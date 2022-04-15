 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Clint Capela ruled out for rest of Friday’s game vs. Cavaliers with knee injury

The Hawks center had to be helped off the court.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
Charlotte Hornets v Atlanta Hawks - Play-In Tournament
Clint Capela of the Atlanta Hawks looks on before the game against the Charlotte Hornets during the 2022 Play-In Tournament on April 13, 2022 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo by Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

Update: As expected, Capela will not return to Friday’s game against the Cavaliers. The Hawks are down 61-51 at halftime in this play-in game. The winner gets the No. 8 seed while the loser is eliminated.

The Atlanta Hawks watched Clint Capela go to the locker room Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a knee injury. Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley fell into Capela’s knee, and the Hawks center had to be helped off the court.

The Hawks are down by double digits in this play-in game at halftime, and could have to make a big comeback without their top center. Since John Collins is also out, Capela’s injury leaves the Hawks thin in the frontcourt against one of the bigger teams in the league. Look for Atlanta to use Onyeka Okongwu and Danilo Gallinari in the frontcourt if Capela cannot return.

Atlanta might also look to go small in this game given its heavy contingent of perimeter players. The Hawks haven’t shot well from deep in the first half but that might be the path to making a comeback without Capela in the rotation.

