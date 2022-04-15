Clint Capela ruled out for rest of Friday’s game vs. Cavaliers with knee injury

Update: As expected, Capela will not return to Friday’s game against the Cavaliers. The Hawks are down 61-51 at halftime in this play-in game. The winner gets the No. 8 seed while the loser is eliminated.

The Atlanta Hawks watched Clint Capela go to the locker room Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a knee injury. Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley fell into Capela’s knee, and the Hawks center had to be helped off the court.

The Hawks are down by double digits in this play-in game at halftime, and could have to make a big comeback without their top center. Since John Collins is also out, Capela’s injury leaves the Hawks thin in the frontcourt against one of the bigger teams in the league. Look for Atlanta to use Onyeka Okongwu and Danilo Gallinari in the frontcourt if Capela cannot return.

Atlanta might also look to go small in this game given its heavy contingent of perimeter players. The Hawks haven’t shot well from deep in the first half but that might be the path to making a comeback without Capela in the rotation.