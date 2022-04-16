Lexington Stakes 2022: Post time, live stream, TV channel, horses, odds for Kentucky Derby prep race

The 2022 Stonestreet Lexington Stakes will be run this weekend from Keeneland Park in Lexington, Kentucky on Saturday. It’s the final prep race before the Kentucky Derby, and the last chance for 3-year-old hopefuls to gain enough points for entry into the Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs. The 1 1/16 mile race will post at 5:16 p.m. ET

Last year’s winner King Fury did just that, but was scratched from the Derby with a fever.

The most notable winner of the Lexington Stakes is the D. Wayne Lukas trained Charismatic, who won the race in 1999 and went on to win the Kentucky Derby as a 31-1 long shot as well as the Preakness Stakes. Charismatic finished third in the Belmont and was saved when jockey Chris Antley eased up in the stretch and jumped off the colt immediately. Charismatic broke its left front leg and needed surgery. The 1999 Horse of the Year never ran again, but enjoyed a 17-year career as a stud and got an ESPN 30-for-30 film back in 2011.

Lukas has a horse in this race as well, Ethereal Road (10-1), but it isn’t a betting favorite and flopped on the same track in last week’s Blue Grass Stakes. Instead take a look at In Due Time (3-1), who could get in the Derby field with a win.

watch info: https://www.americasbestracing.net/lifestyle/2022-where-watchlisten-horse-racing-coverage-april-13-16

odds info: https://www.kentuckyderby.com/prep-races/lexington

How to watch the Lexington Stakes

Date: Saturday, April 16

Post time: 5:16 p.m. ET

TV channel: TVG

Live stream: Keeneland’s YouTube Channel

Lexington Stakes post positions with morning line odds

1: Midnight Chrome, 20-1

2: In Due Time, 3-1

3: We All See It, 15-1

4: Ethereal Road, 10-1

5: Howling Time, 15-1

6: Skate to Heaven, 30-1

7: Major General, 4-1

8: Strava, 20-1

9: Tawny Port, 5-2

10: Dash Attack, 10-1

11: Call Me Midnight, 6-1