Heat injury report for first round of 2022 NBA playoffs

The Miami Heat finished the regular season with a 53-29 record and was able to emerge from an extremely competitive Eastern Conference with the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. The team will begin its postseason journey when hosting Game 1 of its first-round series on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the Heat’s injury report and how it may impact the series.

Heat injury report

Miami is relatively healthy heading into the postseason but a few of its key players will be trying to shake off some nagging injuries heading into Game 1.

Point guard Tyler Herro was listed as day-to-day this week with a knee injury. He was kept out of last Sunday’s season finale against the Magic but should be ready to go for the first round. The same goes for veteran forward P.J. Tucker, who missed three out of the last four games of the regular season with a calf strain. Tucker indicated on Wednesday that he’ll be ready for the postseason.

Center Bam Adebayo was placed into COVID-19 protocols late last week and missed Sunday’s game against Orlando. He has been cleared and will be ready to go for Game 1.