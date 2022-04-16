Heat vs. Hawks series predictions in first round of 2022 NBA playoffs

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks will meet in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs, with the Heat holding homecourt advantage as the East’s No. 1 seed. These division rivals played some tight contests this season, setting up the possibility for an exciting series. Here’s how the teams match up.

Heat vs. Hawks predictions

Odds to win series: Heat -370, Hawks +300

Regular season record: Heat 53-29, Hawks 43-39

Head-to-head record: Heat 3-1

Miami is heavily favored as the conference’s top seed and rightfully so. Even if the Heat aren’t blowing teams out routinely, they’ve established themselves as a solid unit on both ends of the floor. Miami is also far more consistent than Atlanta, which makes it tough to back the Hawks in this series.

Pick: Heat in 5 games

Trae Young is worth a game on his own, and the Hawks are capable of getting hot from behind the arc. However, this team will not be able to effectively defend Miami for a full series. The Heat will find an edge and exploit it. Miami’s defense will do enough to limit Young’s impact, so this should be a relatively short series.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.