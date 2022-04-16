Series props for Heat vs. Hawks in first round of 2022 NBA playoffs

The Miami Heat meet the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. The Heat wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the East late in the season, while the Hawks earned their way into the playoffs via the play-in tournament. Here’s a look some series props for this first round matchup, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Heat vs. Hawks series props

Miami Heat 4-1 Series Correct Score (+280)

For those who are more adventurous, Heat 4-0 at +450 is also a great line. Miami is clearly the better team and should make this is a quick series, even with Trae Young in the mix for the Hawks. Young might be worth a game on his own, which makes 4-1 a safer option.

Heat 2.5 games Series Spread (+135)

This is great value at plus odds. The Heat won the season series 3-1, and are simply the better team on both ends of the floor. The Hawks are better offensively at their peak, but haven’t been nearly as consistent as Miami. Adding this prop to the 4-1 Heat series score prop could provide a nice payout.

Heat to win Game 1 and win series (-175)

Miami is well-rested and finally at full strength. This team has overlooked as a title contender, largely because it doesn’t have the MVP candidate or superstar with national appeal. The Heat want to make an early statement here, so expect them to convincingly win Game 1 en route to a series win.

