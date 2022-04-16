Series props for Mavericks vs. Jazz in first round of 2022 NBA playoffs

The Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz meet in the usually tight 4-5 matchup in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. Luka Doncic will miss Game 1 of this series and could be out longer, which throws some series prop bets off. Here’s a look at the best prop bets for the series, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mavericks vs. Jazz series props

Jazz 4-2 Series Correct Score (+260)

With Doncic’s status unclear, it’s best to back the Jazz in this matchup overall. Utah has struggled lately and will usually drop a game it shouldn’t, so the Mavericks will be able to keep this competitive for some time. The Jazz should close this out at home in Game 6, even if Doncic is back by that time. Look for Utah to win in six games.

Jazz -1.5 games Series Spread (-185)

If you’re taking the above prop, you might as well add this one to the mix. Unless this series goes seven games or you feel the Mavericks can win, this spread is a given. The Jazz would only lose on this spread if the series went the distance or Dallas won, which seems tough given Doncic’s injury.

Series Total Games 6 (+195)

Everything is setting up for the Jazz to win this in six games, so we’ll take yet another prop with that thinking. The Mavericks do anticipate getting Doncic back, and he’s good for a game on his own. The Jazz will give away a game as is tradition but should recover in time to eventually take this series in six games.

