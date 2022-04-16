NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Food City Dirt Race

The 2022 Food City Dirt Race will be held on Sunday, April 17th at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. For the second time, they will utilize a dirt track for this race. There will be two practice sessions on Friday, April 15th and they will air on FS1. Qualifying will be held on Saturday on FS2 at 6:00 p.m. ET.

This will be the second running of the race on a dirt surface. For the first 32 years the race used an asphalt surface and then starting in 1993, they switched to a concrete surface. Joey Logano is the reigning winner of the Food City Dirt Race and he won the event in 2:43:53.

Kyle Larson has the best odds to win the 2022 Food City Dirt Race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. He is followed by Christopher Bell (+800), Logano (+900), Chase Elliott (+1000) and William Byron (+1200) as the top-five drivers with the best odds to win the race.

Saturday, April 16th

6:00 p.m. — Qualifying, Food City Dirt Race NASCAR Cup Series — FS2, FOX.com/live

Qualifying is unique for the dirt track. The race field will be split up into four equal groups of about nine or ten cars. Each group will be randomly assigned their starting positions in the field and will run a 15-lap race where they will get two kinds of points. First, points will be awarded by finishing position with 10 points to the driver that finishes first, nine points to the second-place finisher, etc. Points will also be awarded for the number of positions a driver overtakes in the qualifying race.

For example, if a driver starts their qualifying race in ninth and finishes in second, they will receive nine points for their finishing position and an additional seven points for overtaking seven positions in the race. The total points will be used to determine the starting lineup.

Here is the entry list for the 2022 Food City Dirt race.