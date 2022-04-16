 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Food City Dirt Race

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
Tyler Reddick, driver of the #8 BetMGM Chevrolet,races during the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 29, 2021 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The 2022 Food City Dirt Race will be held on Sunday, April 17th at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. For the second time, they will utilize a dirt track for this race. There will be two practice sessions on Friday, April 15th and they will air on FS1. Qualifying will be held on Saturday on FS2 at 6:00 p.m. ET.

This will be the second running of the race on a dirt surface. For the first 32 years the race used an asphalt surface and then starting in 1993, they switched to a concrete surface. Joey Logano is the reigning winner of the Food City Dirt Race and he won the event in 2:43:53.

Kyle Larson has the best odds to win the 2022 Food City Dirt Race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. He is followed by Christopher Bell (+800), Logano (+900), Chase Elliott (+1000) and William Byron (+1200) as the top-five drivers with the best odds to win the race.

Saturday, April 16th

6:00 p.m. — Qualifying, Food City Dirt Race NASCAR Cup Series — FS2, FOX.com/live

Qualifying is unique for the dirt track. The race field will be split up into four equal groups of about nine or ten cars. Each group will be randomly assigned their starting positions in the field and will run a 15-lap race where they will get two kinds of points. First, points will be awarded by finishing position with 10 points to the driver that finishes first, nine points to the second-place finisher, etc. Points will also be awarded for the number of positions a driver overtakes in the qualifying race.

For example, if a driver starts their qualifying race in ninth and finishes in second, they will receive nine points for their finishing position and an additional seven points for overtaking seven positions in the race. The total points will be used to determine the starting lineup.

Here is the entry list for the 2022 Food City Dirt race.

2022 Food City Dirt Race Entry List

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 Noah Gragson 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Kurt Busch 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Justin Allgaier 77
35 Josh Williams 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

