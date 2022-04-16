 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Food City Dirt Race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Food City Dirt Race qualifying on Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway on April 09, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The 2022 Food City Dirt Race will be held on Sunday, April 17th at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. Prior to that, qualifying for the race will be held on Saturday, April 17th at 6:00 p.m. ET. For the second time, they will utilize a dirt track for this race. Qualifying will air on FS2 while the race will air on FS1.

Qualifying is unique for the dirt track. The race field will be split up into four equal groups of about nine or ten cars. Each group will be randomly assigned their starting positions in the field and will run a 15-lap race where they will get two kinds of points. First, points will be awarded by finishing position with 10 points to the driver that finishes first, nine points to the second-place finisher etc. Points will also be awarded for the number of positions a driver overtakes in the race.

For example, if a driver starts their qualifying race in ninth and finishes in second, they will receive nine points for their finishing position and an additional seven points for overtaking seven positions in the race.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Food City Dirt Race

Date: Saturday, April 16th
Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS2
Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2022 Food City Dirt Race Entry List

Pos Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 Noah Gragson 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Kurt Busch 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Justin Allgaier 77
35 Josh Williams 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

