How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Food City Dirt Race via live online stream

The 2022 Food City Dirt Race will be held on Sunday, April 17th at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. Prior to that, qualifying for the race will be held on Saturday, April 17th at 6:00 p.m. ET. For the second time, they will utilize a dirt track for this race. Qualifying will air on FS2 while the race will air on FS1.

Qualifying is unique for the dirt track. The race field will be split up into four equal groups of about nine or ten cars. Each group will be randomly assigned their starting positions in the field and will run a 15-lap race where they will get two kinds of points. First, points will be awarded by finishing position with 10 points to the driver that finishes first, nine points to the second-place finisher etc. Points will also be awarded for the number of positions a driver overtakes in the race.

For example, if a driver starts their qualifying race in ninth and finishes in second, they will receive nine points for their finishing position and an additional seven points for overtaking seven positions in the race.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Food City Dirt Race

Date: Saturday, April 16th

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS2

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Entry list