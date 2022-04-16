 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup settled for Food City Dirt Race

The Food City Dirt Race takes place on April 17th this year. We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

William Byron, driver of the #24 RaptorTough.com Chevrolet, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway on April 09, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The 2022 Food City Dirt Race will be held on Sunday, April 17th at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Bristol Motor Speedway. For the second time, they will utilize a dirt track for this race. Qualifying will be held on Saturday on FS2 at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Qualifying is unique for the dirt track. The race field will be split up into four equal groups of about nine or ten cars. Each group will be randomly assigned their starting positions in the field and will run a 15-lap race where they will be eligible for two kinds of points. First, points will be awarded by finishing position with 10 points to the driver that finishes first, nine points to the second-place finisher etc. Points will also be awarded for the number of positions a driver overtakes in the qualifying race.

For example, if a driver starts their qualifying race in ninth and finishes in second, they will receive nine points for their finishing position and an additional seven points for overtaking seven positions in their race.

This will be the second running of the race on a dirt surface. For the first 32 years the race used an asphalt surface and then starting in 1993, they switched to a concrete surface. Joey Logano is the reigning winner of the Food City Dirt Race and he won the event in 2:43:53.

Kyle Larson has the best odds to win the 2022 Food City Dirt Race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. He is followed by Christopher Bell (+800), Logano (+900), Chase Elliott (+1000) and William Byron (+1200) as the top-five drivers with the best odds to win the race.

Here is the entry list for the 2022 Food City Dirt Race.

Entry list

2022 Food City Dirt Race Entry List

Pos Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 Noah Gragson 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Kurt Busch 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Justin Allgaier 77
35 Josh Williams 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

