How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Pinty’s Truck Race On Dirt via live online stream

The 2022 Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt will be held on Saturday, April 16th. There will be two practice sessions held on Friday, April 15th starting at 3:05 p.m. ET. The race will take place on the Dirt track at Bristol Motor Speedway. Qualifying will be held on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET with the race following at 8 p.m. Qualifying will be held on FS2 with the practice session and race on FS1.

This is the second running of the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt, and with the dirt track, qualifying is unique. The race field will be split up into four equal groups of about nine or ten cars. Each group will be randomly assigned their starting positions in the field and will run a 15-lap race where they will get two kinds of points.

First, points will be awarded by finishing position with 10 points to the driver that finishes first, nine points to the second-place finisher etc. Points will also be awarded for the number of positions a driver overtakes in the race. For example, if a driver starts the race in ninth and finishes in second, they will receive nine points for their finishing position and an additional seven points for overtaking seven positions in the race.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Saturday, you can live stream it on FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS2. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt

Date: April 16th

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS2

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App