How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Pinty’s Truck Race On Dirt via live online stream

We go over how you can watch Pinty’s Truck Race On Dirt qualifying on Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway via live online stream.

By DKNation Staff
Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #51 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota, gives a thumbs up to fans after winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 29, 2021 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The 2022 Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt will be held on Saturday, April 16th. There will be two practice sessions held on Friday, April 15th starting at 3:05 p.m. ET. The race will take place on the Dirt track at Bristol Motor Speedway. Qualifying will be held on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET with the race following at 8 p.m. Qualifying will be held on FS2 with the practice session and race on FS1.

This is the second running of the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt, and with the dirt track, qualifying is unique. The race field will be split up into four equal groups of about nine or ten cars. Each group will be randomly assigned their starting positions in the field and will run a 15-lap race where they will get two kinds of points.

First, points will be awarded by finishing position with 10 points to the driver that finishes first, nine points to the second-place finisher etc. Points will also be awarded for the number of positions a driver overtakes in the race. For example, if a driver starts the race in ninth and finishes in second, they will receive nine points for their finishing position and an additional seven points for overtaking seven positions in the race.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Saturday, you can live stream it on FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS2. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt

Date: April 16th
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS2
Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

2022 Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt, entry list

Entry Driver #
Entry Driver #
1 Kaz Grala 2
2 Hailie Deegan 1
3 John Hunter Nemechek 4
4 Norm Benning 6
5 Chase Elliott 7
6 Blaine Perkins 9
7 Spencer Boyd 12
8 Tanner Gray 15
9 Tyler Ankrum 16
10 Harrison Burton 17
11 Chandler Smith 18
12 Derek Kraus 19
13 Austin Dillon 20
14 Austin Wayne Self 22
15 Grant Enfinger 23
16 Jack Wood 24
17 Matt DiBenedetto 25
18 Tate Fogleman 30
19 Mike Marlar 33
20 Zane Smith 38
21 Dean Thompson 40
22 Carson Hocevar 42
23 Keith McGee 43
24 Kris Wright 44
25 Lawless Alan 45
26 Andrew Gordon 46
27 Buddy Kofoid 51
28 Stewart Friesen 52
29 Joey Logano 54
30 Timmy Hill 56
31 Chase Purdy 61
32 Jessica Friesen 62
33 Ty Majeski 66
34 Parker Kligerman 75
35 Matt Crafton 88
36 Colby Howard 91
37 Christian Eckes 98
38 Ben Rhodes 99

