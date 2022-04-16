Qualifying results, full starting lineup for the Pinty’s Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2022 Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt will be held on Saturday, April 16th at 8:00 p.m. ET. The race will take place on the Dirt track at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. Qualifying will be held on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET., set to broadcast on FS2 with the official race airing on FS1.

Qualifying is unique for the dirt track at Bristol Motor Speedway. The race field will be split up into four equal groups of about nine or ten cars. Each group will be randomly assigned their starting positions in the field and will run a 15-lap race where they will get two kinds of points. First, points will be awarded by finishing position with 10 points to the driver that finishes first, nine points to the second-place finisher etc. Points will also be awarded for the number of positions a driver overtakes in the race.

For example, if a driver starts the race in ninth and finishes in second, they will receive nine points for their finishing position and an additional seven points for overtaking seven positions in the race.

This will be the second running of this event. Martin Truex Jr. won the race in 2021 with a time of 1:49:30. The race was postponed to Monday, March 29th because of rain.

Here is the full field for Saturday’s 2022 Pinty’s Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.