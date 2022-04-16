 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Qualifying results, full starting lineup for the Pinty’s Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

We’ve got the full racing order for Saturday’s NASCAR Truck Series Pinty’s Truck Race On Dirt as qualifying wraps.

By DKNation Staff
William Byron, driver of the #7 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 at Martinsville Speedway on April 07, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The 2022 Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt will be held on Saturday, April 16th at 8:00 p.m. ET. The race will take place on the Dirt track at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. Qualifying will be held on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET., set to broadcast on FS2 with the official race airing on FS1.

Qualifying is unique for the dirt track at Bristol Motor Speedway. The race field will be split up into four equal groups of about nine or ten cars. Each group will be randomly assigned their starting positions in the field and will run a 15-lap race where they will get two kinds of points. First, points will be awarded by finishing position with 10 points to the driver that finishes first, nine points to the second-place finisher etc. Points will also be awarded for the number of positions a driver overtakes in the race.

For example, if a driver starts the race in ninth and finishes in second, they will receive nine points for their finishing position and an additional seven points for overtaking seven positions in the race.

This will be the second running of this event. Martin Truex Jr. won the race in 2021 with a time of 1:49:30. The race was postponed to Monday, March 29th because of rain.

Here is the full field for Saturday’s 2022 Pinty’s Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2022 Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt, entry list

Entry Driver #
Entry Driver #
1 Kaz Grala 2
2 Hailie Deegan 1
3 John Hunter Nemechek 4
4 Norm Benning 6
5 Chase Elliott 7
6 Blaine Perkins 9
7 Spencer Boyd 12
8 Tanner Gray 15
9 Tyler Ankrum 16
10 Harrison Burton 17
11 Chandler Smith 18
12 Derek Kraus 19
13 Austin Dillon 20
14 Austin Wayne Self 22
15 Grant Enfinger 23
16 Jack Wood 24
17 Matt DiBenedetto 25
18 Tate Fogleman 30
19 Mike Marlar 33
20 Zane Smith 38
21 Dean Thompson 40
22 Carson Hocevar 42
23 Keith McGee 43
24 Kris Wright 44
25 Lawless Alan 45
26 Andrew Gordon 46
27 Buddy Kofoid 51
28 Stewart Friesen 52
29 Joey Logano 54
30 Timmy Hill 56
31 Chase Purdy 61
32 Jessica Friesen 62
33 Ty Majeski 66
34 Parker Kligerman 75
35 Matt Crafton 88
36 Colby Howard 91
37 Christian Eckes 98
38 Ben Rhodes 99

More From DraftKings Nation