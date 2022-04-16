How to watch the 2022 Pinty’s Truck Race On Dirt truck race via live stream

The 2022 Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt will be held on Saturday, April 16th. The race will take place on the Dirt track at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. Qualifying will be held on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS2. The race follows at 8:00 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.

This is the second running of this event, though this could be the first year the event runs on time. Last year’s race was delayed to Monday because of rain. Martin Truex Jr. ended up securing the victory with a time of 1:49:30. Joey Logano and Chase Elliott enter Saturday’s race, both at +500 to win on DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch Pinty’s Truck Race On Dirt

Date: Saturday, April 16th

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live streaming Pinty’s Truck Race On Dirt on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.