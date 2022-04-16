Celtics injury report for first round of 2022 NBA playoffs

The first round of the playoff is set to start on Saturday, April 16. The Boston Celtics will take on the Brooklyn Nets in what should be an exciting series. This is two teams who have a legitimate shot at winning the Eastern Conference Finals.

Celtics injury report

The biggest injury the Celtics are dealing with is Robert Williams, who suffered a torn meniscus during their game against the Timberwolves on March 27. Prior to the injury, Williams was averaging 10 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, and 2 assists per game. Williams started in every game he was available for this season. Expect Williams to miss the entire first round.

Without Robert Williams, the Celtics were 11-10 this season. After suffering the injury, it was clear the Celtics lost a big part of their team. Daniel Theis has been starting in Williams place. Theis is a decent bench piece but doesn't have near as big of an impact as Williams does.

Both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were dealing with knee issues late in the season. Both forwards played through the problem and should be good to go for the series, but the injury is worth noting. Al Horford has also played through some injuries lately, and is a key rotation player with Williams out.