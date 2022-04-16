Pelicans injury report for first round of 2022 NBA playoffs

The New Orleans Pelicans made a furious rally in the fourth quarter of Friday’s play-in game to secure the No. 8 seed in the West. The Pelicans will now face the Phoenix Suns, who have the league’s best record and the West’s top seed. Here’s the injury report for New Orleans entering the first round.

Pelicans injury report

Zion Williamson remains the lone question mark for the Pelicans when it comes to injuries. The power forward has done some dunking and running, but he’s not progressing towards taking the court in a live game anytime soon. Brandon Ingram’s hamstring looks to be okay, and Jonas Valanciunas is over some of the problems he had late in the season. The Pelicans are a scrappy bunch, but this series against the Suns is likely the end of the road for this group this season. New Orleans has a nice core in place for the future, assuming Williamson returns from rehab next season at 100 percent.